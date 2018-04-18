SARPBAC includes the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu)‚ Transport and Allied Workers Union (Tawu)‚ National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and the Tirisano Transport and Services Workers Union.

Employees want a 12% wage increase‚ while employers are offering a 7% increase‚ a 7.25% increase in 2019 and a 7.3% increase in 2020, with a basic minimum wage set at R6‚070.

Numsa is also calling for:

• Pay for all hours drivers spend on the bus‚ if they are driving or not;

• Subsistence allowance for drivers who are doing long-distance travel and have to sleep on the road;

• Night-shift allowance in compliance with the Basic Conditions of Employment Act (BCEA); and

• Special allowance for workers who qualify to drive buses with two or three coaches.

The strike has affected commuters across the country. Apart from the inconvenience of getting to their destinations late‚ they faced the additional burden of having to find extra cash to pay for alternative transport. School children were also stranded.

Passengers queued at the Site C taxi rank as early as 5am in Cape Town. Taxi owner Patrick Piki said that operators were overwhelmed by the number of passengers needing transport.

"Bus owners did not inform us about the strike and we couldn’t make provision for additional vehicles‚" Piki said.

Commuter Sinethemba Tsewu complained about having to spend R50 daily between Khayelitsha and Claremont‚ where he works‚ in addition to the monthly bus ticket he had purchased.

"We are in trouble because we have to get to work‚" Tsewu said. "I have a monthly ticket for Golden Arrow. I will be late for work. There is a lot of uncertainty. I will have to borrow money from neighbours."

Commuters at Cleary Park in Port Elizabeth said they too had to find alternative means of transport.

Bus services were also severely affected around Tshwane and there were reports of long-distance buses also not running in parts of the country.

Siyamthanda Ngqandu’s tweet showed commuters at Bree taxi rank in Johannesburg.