Workers bear brunt of bus strike, having to borrow money for taxis
Thousands of people are stranded or late getting to their destinations while some taxi operators are overwhelmed by passengers jostling for a seat
Commuters had to grit their teeth to navigate long‚ frustrating queues to board taxis and trains, and had to organise ride-sharing as a national bus strike got under way on Wednesday.
Thousands of people were stranded or late getting to their destinations while some taxi owners said they were overwhelmed by the sheer number of passengers jostling for space on their vehicles.
Wage negotiations between the South African Road Passenger Bargaining Council (SARPBAC)‚ the Commuter Bus Employers Organisation (Cobeo) and the South African Bus Employers Association (Sabea) started in January.
SARPBAC includes the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu)‚ Transport and Allied Workers Union (Tawu)‚ National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and the Tirisano Transport and Services Workers Union.
Employees want a 12% wage increase‚ while employers are offering a 7% increase‚ a 7.25% increase in 2019 and a 7.3% increase in 2020, with a basic minimum wage set at R6‚070.
Numsa is also calling for:
• Pay for all hours drivers spend on the bus‚ if they are driving or not;
• Subsistence allowance for drivers who are doing long-distance travel and have to sleep on the road;
• Night-shift allowance in compliance with the Basic Conditions of Employment Act (BCEA); and
• Special allowance for workers who qualify to drive buses with two or three coaches.
The strike has affected commuters across the country. Apart from the inconvenience of getting to their destinations late‚ they faced the additional burden of having to find extra cash to pay for alternative transport. School children were also stranded.
Passengers queued at the Site C taxi rank as early as 5am in Cape Town. Taxi owner Patrick Piki said that operators were overwhelmed by the number of passengers needing transport.
"Bus owners did not inform us about the strike and we couldn’t make provision for additional vehicles‚" Piki said.
Commuter Sinethemba Tsewu complained about having to spend R50 daily between Khayelitsha and Claremont‚ where he works‚ in addition to the monthly bus ticket he had purchased.
"We are in trouble because we have to get to work‚" Tsewu said. "I have a monthly ticket for Golden Arrow. I will be late for work. There is a lot of uncertainty. I will have to borrow money from neighbours."
Commuters at Cleary Park in Port Elizabeth said they too had to find alternative means of transport.
Bus services were also severely affected around Tshwane and there were reports of long-distance buses also not running in parts of the country.
Siyamthanda Ngqandu’s tweet showed commuters at Bree taxi rank in Johannesburg.
Cape Town appeared to be hit particularly hard.
The Bellville bus terminus in Cape Town is usually a hive of activity. But at 6am on Wednesday there was just an eerie silence. Most of a handful of people there were waiting for a lift to work.
Some of the bus companies affected by the strike include Gautrain busses, Greyhound, Golden Arrow, Putco, MyCiti in Cape Town, Rea Vaya in Johannesburg and Areyeng in Tshwane.
But Joburg Metrobus, Tshwane Bus Service, Durban Transport and taxies are expected to run as normal.
