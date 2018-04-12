Tshwane mayor calls cable theft a ‘scourge’ needing co-ordinated response

Cable theft is "threatening" improvements being made in the city of Tshwane, mayor Solly Msimanga warned on Thursday.

Msimanga delivered his state of the capital address in the metro, in which he cautioned about the impacts of cable theft, which he said was a national issue, but was especially prevalent in Gauteng where criminal syndicates targeted electrical networks of major infrastructure.

"The theft of cables has the potential to hamper the sustainable provision of services, such as transport, communication, water and electricity. It affects the quality of life for residents and hampers local economic development as well," Msimanga said.

He apologised to Tshwane residents who had been subjected to "rolling power outages because of thefts that have targeted our infrastructure", saying that tackling cable theft needed a comprehensive and co-ordinated effort if the city was to provide sustainable and reliable electricity and water to its residents.

Msimanga said he would be meeting with his counterparts in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni on Tuesday to find a co-ordinated way to deal with "the scourge of cable theft that has befallen our metro municipalities ." He was hoping they could jointly lobby national government to form a crime intelligence task team to "solve the matter".

"The continued menace of cable theft calls for the joint efforts by both local, provincial, national governments working with communities to deal with this social ill."