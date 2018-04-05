Madikizela-Mandela to have highest level funeral offered to a civilian
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s special official funeral is at the highest level the government could give a civilian in honouring her, Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said on Thursday.
Although it would contain elements that were similar to that of former president Nelson Mandela’s funeral, it would not be exactly the same, as Madikizela-Mandela would have a special official funeral category 1, while his was a state funeral, reserved for heads and former heads of state.
Dlamini-Zuma is the convener of the inter-ministerial task team that will manage the organisational elements leading up to her national official memorial and later funeral, which will be held in Soweto on April 11 and April 14, respectively.
Dlamini-Zuma said the official funeral would be held at the Orlando Stadium while the burial would take place at the Fourways Memorial Park. It would still be communicated exactly where the memorial service would be held in Gauteng, as the family had indicated it should be at the Regina Mundi Church, but she said the government was considering holding the memorial service at the Orlando Stadium as well.
The stadium is a short distance from Madikizela-Mandela’s home in Orlando West.
Dlamini-Zuma could not say which dignitaries were expected to attend the official proceedings, and that the Department of International Relations and Co-operation was receiving confirmations on that front. The department would communicate about who would be attending the official memorial service and funeral "in due course".
As part of these days of mourning, condolence books have been put out at many venues, including OR Tambo International Airport, Parliament, Tuinhuys, the Union Buildings, all provincial legislatures, all offices of the nine premiers, as well as in Brandfort, where Madikizela-Mandela was effectively exiled, and the Eastern Cape towns of Mthatha, where she was born, and Bizana, where she was raised.
