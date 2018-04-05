Madikizela-Mandela to have highest level funeral offered to a civilian

Dlamini-Zuma said the official funeral would be held at the Orlando Stadium while the burial would take place at the Fourways Memorial Park. It would still be communicated exactly where the memorial service would be held in Gauteng, as the family had indicated it should be at the Regina Mundi Church, but she said the government was considering holding the memorial service at the Orlando Stadium as well.

The stadium is a short distance from Madikizela-Mandela’s home in Orlando West.

Dlamini-Zuma could not say which dignitaries were expected to attend the official proceedings, and that the Department of International Relations and Co-operation was receiving confirmations on that front. The department would communicate about who would be attending the official memorial service and funeral "in due course".

As part of these days of mourning, condolence books have been put out at many venues, including OR Tambo International Airport, Parliament, Tuinhuys, the Union Buildings, all provincial legislatures, all offices of the nine premiers, as well as in Brandfort, where Madikizela-Mandela was effectively exiled, and the Eastern Cape towns of Mthatha, where she was born, and Bizana, where she was raised.