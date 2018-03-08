Nicky Oppenheimer overtakes Johann Rupert as five South Africans are dollar billionaires

Forbes said there were now "a record 2,208 billionaires from 72 countries and territories, including the first-ever from Hungary and Zimbabwe."

Zimbabwe's billionaire was Strive Masiyiwa, who had a net worth of $1.39bn.

"This elite group is worth $9.1-trillion, up 18% since last year. Their average net worth is a record $4.1bn. Americans lead the way with a record 585 billionaires, followed by mainland China with 373.

"Centi-billionaire Jeff Bezos secures the list’s top spot for the first time, becoming the only person to appear in the Forbes ranks with a 12-figure fortune."

Here are the top billionaires: