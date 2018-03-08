National

Nicky Oppenheimer overtakes Johann Rupert as five South Africans are dollar billionaires

SA's richest man is worth $7.7bn according to the annual list published by Forbes

08 March 2018 - 13:15 Staff Writer

Five South Africans are in the world's most exclusive club for dollar billionaires. The latest rankings released by Forbes rate them as follows:

1. Nicky Oppenheimer, $7.7bn

Nicky Oppenheimer. PICTURE: AFP
2. Johann Rupert, $7bn

Johann Rupert. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LOUISE GUBB
3. Koos Bekker, $2.6bn

Koos Bekker. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
4. Patrice Motsepe, $2.4bn

Patrice Motsepe. PICTURE: Arnold Pronto
5. Stephen Saad, $1.2bn

Stephen Saad. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Forbes said there were now "a record 2,208 billionaires from 72 countries and territories, including the first-ever from Hungary and Zimbabwe."

Zimbabwe's billionaire was Strive Masiyiwa, who had a net worth of $1.39bn.

"This elite group is worth $9.1-trillion, up 18% since last year. Their average net worth is a record $4.1bn. Americans lead the way with a record 585 billionaires, followed by mainland China with 373.

"Centi-billionaire Jeff Bezos secures the list’s top spot for the first time, becoming the only person to appear in the Forbes ranks with a 12-figure fortune."

Here are the top billionaires:

