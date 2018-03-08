Nicky Oppenheimer overtakes Johann Rupert as five South Africans are dollar billionaires
SA's richest man is worth $7.7bn according to the annual list published by Forbes
Five South Africans are in the world's most exclusive club for dollar billionaires. The latest rankings released by Forbes rate them as follows:
1. Nicky Oppenheimer, $7.7bn
2. Johann Rupert, $7bn
3. Koos Bekker, $2.6bn
4. Patrice Motsepe, $2.4bn
5. Stephen Saad, $1.2bn
Forbes said there were now "a record 2,208 billionaires from 72 countries and territories, including the first-ever from Hungary and Zimbabwe."
Zimbabwe's billionaire was Strive Masiyiwa, who had a net worth of $1.39bn.
"This elite group is worth $9.1-trillion, up 18% since last year. Their average net worth is a record $4.1bn. Americans lead the way with a record 585 billionaires, followed by mainland China with 373.
"Centi-billionaire Jeff Bezos secures the list’s top spot for the first time, becoming the only person to appear in the Forbes ranks with a 12-figure fortune."
Here are the top billionaires:
