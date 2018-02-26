Hundreds of thousands of rand were spent on convening unscheduled by-elections following the deaths of councillors by unnatural causes in KwaZulu-Natal.

That was according to provincial electoral officer Mawethu Mosery, who gave evidence on Monday on behalf of the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) to the Moerane commission of inquiry, which is investigating political killings in Durban.

Mosery said political killings had been a serious concern for the IEC due to their effect on the voting public and on the public’s enthusiasm to participate in a constitutional democracy.

He said the money spent on holding repeated by-elections was beyond the number of planned and budgeted by-elections. Estimates were that between R120‚000 and R140‚000 was spent on one by-election but that depended on the number of voters and other factors.

"Noting the assumptions‚ allegations and scientific views on reasons for political killings or political violence, it is within each and every citizen of this province to ensure political tolerance, and violence to be put to a stop," said Mosery. "It is our submission that we will continue to perform our mandate to promote a climate conducive to free and fair elections."

Mosery also told the commission that from 2011 to December 2017‚ a total of 502 sitting councillors were replaced in KwaZulu-Natal. However‚ he said the IEC did not record or maintain a record of the cause of death.

The 502 vacant council seats comprise of 391 proportional representative (PR) seats and 111 ward seats. Of the 391 PR seats‚ 93 seats became vacant due to the deaths of councillors while the remaining 281 were as a result of resignations.

Mosery said of the 93 PR seat vacancies resulting from death‚ 19 were confirmed as deaths arising from unnatural causes, which may include murder and vehicle accidents. Of the 111 ward seat vacancies‚ 31 were as a result of the deaths of the elected representatives.

Of the 31 vacant ward seats, the commission was able to ascertain that 19 were a result of death by unnatural causes, which might include murder‚ vehicle accidents or other causes.

Mosery also told the commission that political killings had had an effect on voter disillusionment.

Another effect was that political killings eroded "the quality of our constitutional democracy, where it undermines the integrity and stature of elected representatives, as killings give an impression of valueless roles of elected officials".

Compared to other provinces‚ KwaZulu-Natal demonstrated more political intolerance, Mosery said.

The National Freedom Party’s breakaway from the IFP in 2011 brought a "new set of circumstances" that encouraged the provincial government and the IEC to set up a multiparty political intervention committee.

Mosery said the committee intervened in areas where there was political tension, such as Nongoma‚ Umvoti (Greytown)‚ Umtshezi (Estcourt) and hostels in Durban.

"The committee has been successful in resolving conflicts between political parties and between communities. However‚ in intraparty conflicts and tensions‚ it has been … impractical‚" he said.

Common examples of political intolerance included the disruption of campaigns‚ blocking one another from gaining access to a particular community and defacing posters.

The Moerane commission is due to continue on Tuesday, with Statistics SA expected to give evidence. The commission is expected to submit its report by the end of March.