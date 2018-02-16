National

How state capture kingpin Ajay Gupta is avoiding capture

Burner phones, armed guards and telecoms experts are helping him stay one step ahead the Hawks

16 February 2018 - 08:10 Graeme Hosken
Ajay Gupta. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Top state capture suspect Ajay Gupta has been hopping from one house to another‚ is being protected by heavily armed bodyguards and using burner phones to evade arrest.

Highly placed sources told Times Select that properties were searched in Kempton Park on Johannesburg’s East Rand and in Pretoria on Wednesday evening‚ but Ajay slipped through law enforcement officers’ fingers.

The Hawks officially named Ajay as a fugitive on Thursday‚ but his brothers Atul and Rajesh (Tony) are also on their radar. Hawks sources said they were ramping up their efforts to track the trio down.

"These guys are smart. They are using close protectors who are well armed," said a Hawks source.

"They are being advised by people with telecommunication knowledge and are being helped to stay off the radar. Several houses searched showed that they were here just before our raiding parties arrived."

For the full story on Ajay Gupta’s evasive tactics‚ visit Times Select.

