Rearranging committee meetings on Wednesday is ‘gross abuse of Parliament’, DA says

Parliament’s decision to shift the start of all committee meetings on Wednesday to 2pm is "nothing less than a conflation of party and state and the gross abuse of Parliament in the interests of a single party", DA chief whip John Steenhuisen said on Tuesday.

"What is now eminently clear is that the ANC’s internal wrangling around their leadership crisis is affecting the business of Parliament," he said.

The ANC has called a special meeting of its parliamentary caucus tomorrow morning. This has required that the regular Wednesday chief whip’s forum be held earlier than normal. It is also the reason, Steenhuisen said, for why house chairperson Cedric Frolick rescheduled committee meetings.