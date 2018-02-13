Rearranging committee meetings on Wednesday is ‘gross abuse of Parliament’, DA says
Parliament’s decision to shift the start of all committee meetings on Wednesday to 2pm is "nothing less than a conflation of party and state and the gross abuse of Parliament in the interests of a single party", DA chief whip John Steenhuisen said on Tuesday.
"What is now eminently clear is that the ANC’s internal wrangling around their leadership crisis is affecting the business of Parliament," he said.
The ANC has called a special meeting of its parliamentary caucus tomorrow morning. This has required that the regular Wednesday chief whip’s forum be held earlier than normal. It is also the reason, Steenhuisen said, for why house chairperson Cedric Frolick rescheduled committee meetings.
"This is simply unacceptable," Steenhuisen said. "Parliament has already been forced to reschedule its plenary sessions in light of the ANC’s leadership crisis, which has also led to the postponement of the state of the nation address. It must be emphasised that Parliament remains a constitutionally independent branch of government, accountable to the people of SA.
"This latest move is the clearest indication yet that it is not just [President Jacob] Zuma holding SA hostage, but the entire ANC, led by Cyril Ramaphosa who cannot resolve this crisis of governance. SA simply cannot continue to be held hostage — plenary sessions and committees of Parliament must be allowed to proceed as scheduled."
Steenhuisen sought to emphasise that the need for the annual budget address by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba to proceed as scheduled on Wednesday next week.
