WATCH: Drought levy will not hold water, charges Outa
18 January 2018 - 08:45
Cape Town could run out of water by April as the city’s worst drought in a century risks forcing residents to join queues for emergency rations.
In response, the City of Cape Town is looking at charging its residents a drought levy that would be based on property value instead of water consumption. But civil action group Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has called this illegal and is set to fail.
Outa portfolio manager Julius Kleynhans talks to Business Day TV about the issue.
