Booing of Zuma a sign people want change, says Snuki Zikalala

13 January 2018 - 15:28 Zingisa Mvumvu
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: REUTERS

ANC Veterans’ League president Snuki Zikalala says the booing of President Jacob Zuma at the ANC 106 anniversary celebrations in Buffalo City Stadium on Saturday is a sign that people want change.

Zikalala added that the Veterans’ League was of the firm belief that the ANC would suffer a defeat in next year’s general elections should Zuma remain at the helm until then.

According to him‚ not only are "the scandals" attached to Zuma detrimental to the ANC but that the Veterans’ League was also against the so-called two centres of power.

"Our view is that we cannot have two centres of power and the NEC is going to meet again in the next week or so‚ it is up to the NEC to decide‚" said Zikalala.

"We know the damage that has been caused to the country and if nothing is done (to Zuma) then we the ANC will not win the elections in 2019.

"As you saw here (Buffalo City Stadium) people were booing when President Zuma’s name was mentioned because they are hurt and want change."

