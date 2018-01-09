National

Metrorail confirms 30 injured in Germiston collision

09 January 2018 - 13:38 Naledi Shange
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL/ROBERT TSHABALALA
Metrorail has confirmed that 30 people were injured in a train collision in Germiston on Tuesday morning. Spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng said there were no fatalities reported.

The incident happened when an incoming train rear-ended a stationary train at the Geldenhuis train station.

"One of the trains was authorised to be stationary there and it was waiting for a manual signal for it to leave the station‚" said Mofokeng. "We had some cable theft there and that is why we are using a manual system."

Both trains had commuters on board and were headed for Springs.

Mofokeng said officials were still clearing the railway lines and the train services had, in the interim, been suspended. The incident comes less than a week after at least 19 people were killed a train crash in Kroonstad when the Shosholoza Meyl train was travelling from Port Elizabeth to Johannesburg when it collided with an articulated tipper truck.

