The report said that as public bodies were not prohibited by current legislation to make such awards‚ the compliance findings the Auditor-General raised related to employees and suppliers not declaring their financial interests, of which he has identified several.

These included suppliers owned or managed by employees of government bodies who made false declarations in awards of R106m at 12 government departments. Those owned by close family members made false declarations in awards of R178m.

The Auditor-General also said 16 government departments did not request declarations of interest as part of the procurement process‚ as required by legislation. As a result‚ these bodies could not identify that employees had an interest in awards of R10m and close family members in awards of R111m.

The Auditor-General also found that at 31 audited government departments‚ employees failed to declare their own interest in awards of R54m as part of the procurement process or through annual declarations. At 44 departments‚ employees failed to declare their family members’ interest in awards of R274m.

"We again point out that a failure by suppliers to declare the interests of employees constitutes a fraudulent act‚ which should be investigated and dealt with in accordance with legislation."

The report said although there was no legislation that prohibited making awards to suppliers in which state officials had an interest‚ the amended Public Service Regulations prohibited employees of departments from doing business with the state from August 1 last year. However‚ the regulations allowed employees that were doing business with the state on August 1 2016 until February this year to stop the business or resign as an employee.

Since the Auditor-General started auditing this regulation‚ it found that 698 employees at 24 departments took no action during this transitional period and continued doing business with the state. It also found that 649 employees at 32 departments secured new awards after August 1 2016‚ even though this was prohibited.