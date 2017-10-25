Home Affairs DG is ‘vindicated’ as High Court sets aside his suspension

Home Affairs director-general Mkuseli Apleni says he has been vindicated by the Pretoria High Court ruling setting aside his suspension.

"I’m delighted about the judgment. I’m also vindicated‚ more especially with the issue I was saying that the minister did not have the power to suspend me because that power is with the president‚" Apleni said in an interview with ANN7.

On Wednesday, the High Court found that Apleni’s suspension was unconstitutional.