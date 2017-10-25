Home Affairs DG is ‘vindicated’ as High Court sets aside his suspension
Mkuseli Apleni’s suspension, by outgoing home affairs minister Hlengiwe Mkhize, has been declared unconstitutional
Home Affairs director-general Mkuseli Apleni says he has been vindicated by the Pretoria High Court ruling setting aside his suspension.
"I’m delighted about the judgment. I’m also vindicated‚ more especially with the issue I was saying that the minister did not have the power to suspend me because that power is with the president‚" Apleni said in an interview with ANN7.
On Wednesday, the High Court found that Apleni’s suspension was unconstitutional.
Apleni said having been director-general for a long time‚ he understands how government operates; he approached the court seeking urgent relief after former home affairs minister Hlengiwe Mkhize suspended him last month without stating any reasons.
Apleni told the court last week that Mkhize did not have the authority to suspend him and also argued that the allegations against him were unfounded.
Earlier in the week, it came to light that the new Home Affairs Minister Ayanda Dlodlo met Apleni last week to inform him that she did not wish to intervene in his court bid. Dlodlo had apparently informed Apleni that the matter was near completion anyway, and that she would prefer to await judgment before making a decision.
