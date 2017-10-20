National

Ramaphosa is scathing about state capture and corruption

The deputy president says public servants are ‘the first line of defence in protecting our state’ and that he no longer wants the world to view SA negatively

20 October 2017 - 16:14 Staff Writer
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: JOYRENE KRAMER
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: JOYRENE KRAMER

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on union members to report corruption and state capture. He was speaking at the 30th birthday celebration of the National Health Education and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu)‚ held in Cape Town.

Ramaphosa said public servants were "the first line of defence in protecting our state from being captured through nefarious and elicit conduct".

"We are talking about our state being captured by people who just want to milk the state‚ who want to rob our country of the money that belongs to the people."

ANTHONY BUTLER: Schemes and skeletons in the Cabinet

‘Can new Energy Minister David Mahlobo advance binding nuclear procurement deals in the few weeks ahead of the ANC’s December elective ...
Opinion
10 hours ago

Ramaphosa said the world views SA negatively because of allegations of state capture: "This is not the SA that we want. That is not the SA of our dreams. And comrades‚ you are on the first line of defence to defend our people and defend our state from state capture."

Ramaphosa also called on those working in government to "go forward in your numbers" to testify in the state capture inquiry currently being conducted in Parliament.

"Our people have nobody else to turn to if you fail to protect the state. You are important players in building a capable state. You are right there in the belly of the state. We must now say we are done with corruption in SA … we don’t want our country to have the label of a corrupt state.

Ramaphosa also spoke about the current state of relations in the governing ANC-led alliance‚ that includes union federation Cosatu and the South African Communist Party (SACP). "The alliance has not been functioning as it should. It cannot be a revolutionary alliance if it does not meet as it should‚" he said.

This week, President Jacob Zuma reshuffled his Cabinet‚ removing SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande as minister of higher education and training. The SACP then held a press conference in which its leadership said Nzimande’s axing would place the alliance on the "brink of disintegration".

"We emphatically reject these manoeuvres that place the alliance on the brink of disintegration," the organisation said in a statement on Tuesday. "Our view is that this is not a reshuffle but the targeted removal of Nzimande as a direct attack on the SACP."

SAA bailout averted a catastrophe, says Cyril Ramaphosa

The deputy president tells Parliament the SAA bailout was not illegal, he was unconcerned about being removed from office, and that the Guptas should ...
National
21 hours ago

Cabinet reshuffles add to image of government instability, Ramaphosa says

Meanwhile, there is speculation that Jacob Zuma is likely to sack Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa using an intelligence report that alleges he is a ...
National
1 day ago

Ramaphosa is next, says James Motlatsi

‘We have been told by other people that the president himself is saying Cyril is a spy of Western capitalists‚ so we are waiting for that ...
National
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa is scathing about state capture and ...
National
2.
Hawks expects breakthrough in the SA’s largest ...
National
3.
EFF student command wins SRC at Wits
National / Education
4.
Fourth clean audit running for Department of ...
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.