Ramaphosa is scathing about state capture and corruption

Ramaphosa said the world views SA negatively because of allegations of state capture: "This is not the SA that we want. That is not the SA of our dreams. And comrades‚ you are on the first line of defence to defend our people and defend our state from state capture."

Ramaphosa also called on those working in government to "go forward in your numbers" to testify in the state capture inquiry currently being conducted in Parliament.

"Our people have nobody else to turn to if you fail to protect the state. You are important players in building a capable state. You are right there in the belly of the state. We must now say we are done with corruption in SA … we don’t want our country to have the label of a corrupt state.

Ramaphosa also spoke about the current state of relations in the governing ANC-led alliance‚ that includes union federation Cosatu and the South African Communist Party (SACP). "The alliance has not been functioning as it should. It cannot be a revolutionary alliance if it does not meet as it should‚" he said.

This week, President Jacob Zuma reshuffled his Cabinet‚ removing SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande as minister of higher education and training. The SACP then held a press conference in which its leadership said Nzimande’s axing would place the alliance on the "brink of disintegration".

"We emphatically reject these manoeuvres that place the alliance on the brink of disintegration," the organisation said in a statement on Tuesday. "Our view is that this is not a reshuffle but the targeted removal of Nzimande as a direct attack on the SACP."