AfriForum is trying to get a certificate that will allow it to prosecute Duduzane Zuma

President Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane Zuma could be hauled before the courts to face a criminal charge of culpable homicide.

On Tuesday, lobby group AfriForum announced that it would pursue a prosecution after the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA’s) 2015 decision not to.

Leading the charge is renowned prosecutor Gerrie Nel.

AfriForum is in the process of applying for a nolle prosequi — a certificate needed for a private prosecution. Such a certificate can only be obtained once the NPA has made a decision not to prosecute a matter.

Zuma would be prosecuted for the death of Phumzile Dube‚ who died after Zuma crashed his Porsche into the minibus taxi she was travelling in on the M1 highway in 2014.

Jeanette Mashaba‚ who was also in the taxi‚ died a few weeks after the crash. But her death was ruled to be the result of natural causes.

Zuma‚ during the inquest into Dube’s death‚ which began in November 2014‚ claimed that his vehicle had hit a puddle of water on the highway and that he lost control of his car before he collided with the taxi. The force of the impact spun the taxi into a barrier.

In 2015, the NPA declined to prosecute Zuma because a review of the evidence showed there was no chance of a successful prosecution.