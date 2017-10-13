Migrant bungling by home affairs officials hampers job creation

Yet the Department of Home Affairs is hampering highly skilled international migrants’ ability to create new businesses that can drive job creation and economic growth. Migrants from outside the UK and EU make up 25% of London’s workforce and contribute £83bn, more than a third of the South African economy a year to the city’s economy. A study by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development found that "skilled immigrants contribute to boosting research and innovation, as well as technological progress".

In a case representing more than 473 applicants for visa, permit and citizenship applications heard on August23, the department performed extraordinary legal and bureaucratic acrobatics to obfuscate, delay, impede and frustrate our efforts to bring relief to the applicants’ efforts to continue to live, work and study lawfully in SA.

These are people who have lived and worked in the country for years, have husbands and wives, children and careers, people who contribute economically and socially to the prosperity of the country. Due to the department’s arrogance and dismissive attitude, they are now unable to open bank accounts, travel or rent property. They face the constant risk of deportation or criminal records.

The Department of Home Affairs is duty-bound under administrative law to process overdue applications within a reasonable time. However, applications are being unduly delayed, some for more than four years. The human and economic cost of this failure in constitutional duty is immense. In a similar case in 2012 concerning the delay in processing permanent residence applications of 105 applicants, Acting Judge Judith Cloete found that the department had "dealt with the applications… in a manner which can only be described as ‘administrative bungling’" and that "the lives of 105 foreigners… hang in the balance until the respondents get their house in order".

By failing to conduct its affairs in accordance with the constitutional values of accountability, responsiveness and openness, the department is causing a great deal of prejudice to countless individuals across SA. The only recourse left to these people is to approach the courts, which is an expensive and lengthy process many can ill afford.