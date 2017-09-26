National

State is cracking down on corruption at border posts, Hlengiwe Mkhize says

26 September 2017 - 18:17 Khulekani Magubane
Hlengiwe Mkhize. Picture: SOWETAN
Hlengiwe Mkhize. Picture: SOWETAN

Home Affairs Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize stressed to Parliament that her department was stamping out corruption by officials at the country’s various points of entry.

In a written reply to ANC MP Mlindwa Gumede, Mkhize said there had been 49 arrests since June 2016 at five ports of entry. The department, as well as the government, was under pressure to stem corruption at ports of entry, she said, as hostilities boil over between South Africans and foreign nationals who live among them.

Mkhize said the department had implemented biometric access control on the enhanced movement control system (EMCS) at the ports of entry. All officials using the system are using biometrics to log on, she said.

"The department is currently located within the justice crime prevention and security cluster and this allows it to work through its countercorruption branch in collaboration with law enforcement agencies such as the South African Police Service, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) and the State Security Agency. We have arrested a total of 172 people since July 2015 up to date," said

The lion’s share of the arrests were made at the Maseru Bridge port of entry between SA and Lesotho (26 arrests), followed by Ficksburg Bridge, also on the border of SA and Lesotho (17). There were four arrests at the Beitbridge port of entry in June 2016. Oshoek border and OR Tambo International Airport each had one arrest in the same period.

Researcher at the Institute for Security Studies Gareth Newham said it was difficult to make much sense of these figures in isolation.

"Typically, state statistics on arrests for corruption are not recognised as an indication of the extent of a corruption problem. Rather, these statistics reflect efforts to tackle corruption.

Where large numbers of people are arrested in a single day, it is usually the result of a dedicated anticorruption operation that may have been in place for a long period. Where there are single arrests, it may be the result of a person being asked for a bribe and reporting it rather than paying the bribe," said Newham.

Newham said that given the statements by Police Minister Fikile Mbalula that corruption was a major problem at OR Tambo International Airport and had contributed to the recent heists, it was interesting and striking that only one arrest had been made in the past year.

Home affairs to press ahead with centralised border control authority

SA is losing out on business opportunities offered by cross-border trade, says department
National
5 days ago

Reprieve for Zimbabweans on special permits

The new Zimbabwe exemption permits are available only to those who already have the special dispensation visas that expire soon
National
11 days ago

Cabinet re-opens process for Zimbabweans in SA illegally

Special dispensation for Zimbabweans was approved in April 2009 to document Zimbabwean nationals; their permits expire on December 31
World
1 month ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Despite 36 Dutch tourists being robbed, the tour ...
National
2.
A classic Catch 22 for SA’s young graduates
National / Education
3.
Auditors SizweNtsalubaGobodo pull the plug on ...
National
4.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Taxpayers pay the price for poor ...
National / Education

Related Articles

Home affairs to press ahead with centralised border control authority
National

Minister dodges questions about Apleni’s suspension — but it could be the Guptas
National

Home Affairs Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize suspends top official Mkuseli Apleni
National

Guptas’ citizenship based on Oakbay’s commitments, Hlengiwe Mkhize tells MPs
National

Sassa submits its required progress report to the Constitutional Court
National / Labour

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.