State is cracking down on corruption at border posts, Hlengiwe Mkhize says

Home Affairs Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize stressed to Parliament that her department was stamping out corruption by officials at the country’s various points of entry.

In a written reply to ANC MP Mlindwa Gumede, Mkhize said there had been 49 arrests since June 2016 at five ports of entry. The department, as well as the government, was under pressure to stem corruption at ports of entry, she said, as hostilities boil over between South Africans and foreign nationals who live among them.

Mkhize said the department had implemented biometric access control on the enhanced movement control system (EMCS) at the ports of entry. All officials using the system are using biometrics to log on, she said.

"The department is currently located within the justice crime prevention and security cluster and this allows it to work through its countercorruption branch in collaboration with law enforcement agencies such as the South African Police Service, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) and the State Security Agency. We have arrested a total of 172 people since July 2015 up to date," said

The lion’s share of the arrests were made at the Maseru Bridge port of entry between SA and Lesotho (26 arrests), followed by Ficksburg Bridge, also on the border of SA and Lesotho (17). There were four arrests at the Beitbridge port of entry in June 2016. Oshoek border and OR Tambo International Airport each had one arrest in the same period.

Researcher at the Institute for Security Studies Gareth Newham said it was difficult to make much sense of these figures in isolation.

"Typically, state statistics on arrests for corruption are not recognised as an indication of the extent of a corruption problem. Rather, these statistics reflect efforts to tackle corruption.

Where large numbers of people are arrested in a single day, it is usually the result of a dedicated anticorruption operation that may have been in place for a long period. Where there are single arrests, it may be the result of a person being asked for a bribe and reporting it rather than paying the bribe," said Newham.

Newham said that given the statements by Police Minister Fikile Mbalula that corruption was a major problem at OR Tambo International Airport and had contributed to the recent heists, it was interesting and striking that only one arrest had been made in the past year.