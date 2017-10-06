The Montecasino Bird Gardens is the latest establishment to be affected by a bird flu outbreak that has spread to Joburg’s parks.

The bird sanctuary at the casino and entertainment complex in northern Joburg has closed its doors until further notice, "as a precautionary measure following the detection of the avian flu virus".

Joburg City Parks and Zoo confirmed this week that the virus had been found in Joburg Zoo‚ Westdene Dam‚ Emmarentia Dam and Zoo Lake.

"This is a global problem. It is not just Johannesburg that has been hit by the disease," spokeswoman Jenny Moodley said.

"We have already collected 581 carcasses from these places. This strain that we are dealing with is not known to affect humans but we have taken precautionary measures to ensure safety of people working and visiting the areas‚" she said.

The H5N8 bird flu virus has hit numerous poultry producers across SA since the first outbreak was detected in June.

Moodley said any birds could be affected.

"We picked it up from two blue crane birds that we found dead at one of the affected areas. One bird was 18 and the other 27 years old. We then did tests and they came positive. This was in August.

"Since then we started getting reports that the Westdene Dam had affected carcasses.

"We appeal to pet owners to keep their birds enclosed. They need to monitor the animals and ensure they are not in contact with other birds from outside because you will never know which one is affected.

"Also‚ sometimes you find that one of the birds is infected and this might easily spread to the others. At the moment we have not yet culled any wild or domestic birds‚" Moodley said.

Symptoms in birds include a combination of respiratory problems‚ or diarrhoea followed by rapid death.

All dead birds are being incinerated and are being handled as per strict health and safety regulations.

City Parks says the public should refrain from handling or making contact with sick or dead birds.

"Do not attempt to feed wild birds or resuscitate sick birds.… Report sightings of sick or dead birds to JCPZ on 011-712-6600. A team is on standby to assist with the removal of diseased birds which are being incinerated‚" Moodley said in a statement.

The Joburg Zoo remains open to visitors but they will need to use foot baths with disinfectant at the exits.

"Vehicles exiting from inside the Zoo are being sprayed as well, and employees leaving the Zoo are also requested to comply with the daily quarantine measures put in place to contain the spread of the avian influenza‚" Moodley said.