Thulsie twins are officially terrorists in the US

Tony-Lee and Brandon-Lee Thulsie, on trial in SA for their alleged links to Islamic State, have been classified ‘specially designated global terrorists’ by the US

20 September 2017 - 08:08 Agency Writer
Brandon-Lee Thulsie and Tony-Lee Thulsie pose for a photograph that they shared on Facebook.
The US Department of State has classified South African twin brothers Tony-Lee Thulsie and Brandon-Lee Thulsie as specially designated global terrorists.

In a statement‚ the department said Executive Order 13224 imposed strict sanctions on foreign persons determined to have committed‚ or pose a significant risk of committing‚ acts of terrorism that threaten the security of US nationals or the national security‚ foreign policy‚ or economy of the US.

This designation seeks to deny Tony-Lee and Brandon-Lee Thulsie the resources they need to plan and carry out terrorist attacks.

Among the restrictions it imposes on the Thulsie twins, Americans are prohibited from participating in any transactions with them, and all their property or interest in property subject to US jurisdiction is blocked.

In July 2016‚ the Thulsie brothers were arrested during raids in SA for their alleged links to Islamic State.

At the time of their arrest‚ the twin brothers are alleged to have been plotting attacks targeting Jewish individuals and institutions, as well as foreign embassies‚ including the US embassy in SA.

It is alleged they tried to travel to Syria to fight for Islamic State, and recruited others to join the terrorist group.

In August‚ the brothers’ case was moved from the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court to the High Court.

The twins will appear in the High Court on October 20.

