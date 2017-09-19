National

OBITUARY: Cees Bruggemans — a cutting wit and a keen conversationalist

19 September 2017 - 14:31 Giulietta Talevi
Cees Bruggemans. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Cees Bruggemans. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Interviewing Cees Bruggemans always felt a bit like how I imagined a gladiator might feel when entering the ring: dry mouth, sweaty palms … am I going to ask a really daft question?

Cees, a renowned economist, might not have been a muscle-bound mountain of flesh with a dangerous weapon in hand, but he had an enormous intellect which, you could argue, was more dangerous and certainly more cutting. And yet he was generous with his insight and ideas and loved a good discussion.

Cees died on Tuesday morning, aged 64. He is survived by his wife Heidi, five children and five grandchildren.

A Dutch immigrant, he joined Barclays National, which later became FNB, in May 1985 as chief economist, until his retirement in November 2012. Before that, he worked as a corporate planner for Shell; as an economist for Standard Bank and Senbank; and also lectured at Wits University. He was a graduate of Stellenbosch University, from where he held a DCom in economics, and where he was later named an honorary professor.

Following his retirement, Cees set himself up as an independent consulting economist, producing work for Avior, among others. But he was probably best known for his Rex columns — a play on the FT’s Lex column — which he started in the early 1980s while at Shell. He wrote anonymously to protect his independence and, I’m told, used to have a lot of fun under this pseudonym.

Biznews founder Alec Hogg writes that it was the late David Carte who initiated the column in Business Times. It was also what got him the job at Barclays National and, eventually, his identity as the Rex columnist was revealed. Michael Jordaan, former FNB CEO described it as a "privilege to meet with Cees weekly".

On retiring from FNB, Cees wrote: "May you continue to live in interesting times as we hopefully (and finally) come to terms with the many legacies of our distant past, even as the continent rises from its 20th-century ashes in a world continuing at breakneck speed to seek its true identity and destiny. Enjoy. And au revoir."

Well-known economist Cees Bruggemans dies

A huge intellect has passed, says Michael Jordaan, former CEO of First National Bank where Bruggemans worked for 28 years
National
2 hours ago

LETTER: SA’s economy lags behind

World Bank data show growth and development synonymous with the reduction of governments’ role in economies
Opinion
9 hours ago

Chinese company granted rights to operate strategic Musina-Makhado zone

‘This new development will certainly improve rail and road transport links between SA and the rest of the continent,’ says trade and ...
Business
1 day ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
OBITUARY: Cees Bruggemans — a cutting wit and a ...
National
2.
Chemical castration of bull elephants fast ...
National / Science & Environment
3.
Former Hawks boss placed on retirement at lower ...
National
4.
Lindiwe Sisulu is latest minister accused of ...
National

Related Articles

Well-known economist Cees Bruggemans dies
National

LETTER: SA’s economy lags behind
Opinion / Letters

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Reserve Bank likely to lower interest rates
Economy

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.