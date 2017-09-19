OBITUARY: Cees Bruggemans — a cutting wit and a keen conversationalist

Interviewing Cees Bruggemans always felt a bit like how I imagined a gladiator might feel when entering the ring: dry mouth, sweaty palms … am I going to ask a really daft question?

Cees, a renowned economist, might not have been a muscle-bound mountain of flesh with a dangerous weapon in hand, but he had an enormous intellect which, you could argue, was more dangerous and certainly more cutting. And yet he was generous with his insight and ideas and loved a good discussion.

Cees died on Tuesday morning, aged 64. He is survived by his wife Heidi, five children and five grandchildren.

A Dutch immigrant, he joined Barclays National, which later became FNB, in May 1985 as chief economist, until his retirement in November 2012. Before that, he worked as a corporate planner for Shell; as an economist for Standard Bank and Senbank; and also lectured at Wits University. He was a graduate of Stellenbosch University, from where he held a DCom in economics, and where he was later named an honorary professor.

Following his retirement, Cees set himself up as an independent consulting economist, producing work for Avior, among others. But he was probably best known for his Rex columns — a play on the FT’s Lex column — which he started in the early 1980s while at Shell. He wrote anonymously to protect his independence and, I’m told, used to have a lot of fun under this pseudonym.

Biznews founder Alec Hogg writes that it was the late David Carte who initiated the column in Business Times. It was also what got him the job at Barclays National and, eventually, his identity as the Rex columnist was revealed. Michael Jordaan, former FNB CEO described it as a "privilege to meet with Cees weekly".

On retiring from FNB, Cees wrote: "May you continue to live in interesting times as we hopefully (and finally) come to terms with the many legacies of our distant past, even as the continent rises from its 20th-century ashes in a world continuing at breakneck speed to seek its true identity and destiny. Enjoy. And au revoir."