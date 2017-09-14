National

Judgment reserved in Mzwanele Manyi defamation case

No date was given when judgment on the urgent application brought by Magdalena Wierzycka against the owner of ANN7 would be delivered

14 September 2017 - 09:42 Nomahlubi Jordaan and Nico Gous
Mzwanele Manyi. Picture: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES
Mzwanele Manyi. Picture: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES

Judgment has been reserved in the urgent application brought in the High Court in Johannesburg by billionaire entrepreneur Magdalena Wierzycka against former government spin doctor and owner of ANN7 Mzwanele Manyi.

Acting judge Fiona Dippenaar did not give the date when judgment will be delivered in the matter.

Wierzycka‚ CEO of Sygnia Asset Management and SA’s richest woman‚ is seeking an order to declare statements Manyi made against her on Twitter and Facebook defamatory.

In one of the statements‚ Manyi said Wierzycka was guilty of economic "terrorism".

Advocate Vuyani Ngalwana SC‚ representing Manyi‚ said Manyi was responding to an opinion he disagreed with in a "robust" political discussion and Wierzycka could have "responded in kind".

Ngalwana said if the interdict was granted against Manyi the "chilling effect" on free speech would be "palpable".

Advocate David Unterhalter SC‚ representing Wierzycka‚ argued if an interdict was not granted against Manyi‚ he could continue defending his defamation as "political speak". Unterhalter said Manyi did not provide proof to substantiate his claims in his affidavits.

Advocate Lwandile Sisilana‚ also representing Wierzycka‚ said: "The statements demean‚ humiliate and create a hostile environment."

Sisilana argued that by associating Wierzycka with South African Communist Party (SACP) leader Chris Hani’s murderer‚ Janusz Walus‚ Manyi was inviting the public to view her as someone associated with murderers.

Sisilana further argued the case is about muzzling Manyi’s free speech.

"Mr Manyi’s following on Twitter has increased by 4‚000. He has not [been] crushed. What is the muzzling he is complaining about?"

He said Manyi calling Wierzycka racist aimed to lower her in the eyes of the public.

Manyi argues his posts are lawful‚ and Wierzycka’s case is not urgent and should be struck off the roll.

He had asked Dippenaar on Thursday to recuse herself in the matter because Dippenaar and Wierzycka’s counsel are from the same group of chambers. Dippenaar dismissed Manyi’s application on Wednesday.

Dippenaar found that Manyi had not illustrated that a "reasonable‚ objective and informed person would on the correct facts apprehend that the court will not bring an impartial mind to bear on the matter".

She ordered Manyi to pay the costs of the application.

Manyi defamation case goes ahead after judge refuses to recuse herself

Magdalena Wierzycka’s lawyer says the matter is urgent, because the businesswomen and her family fear for their lives
National
18 hours ago

Mzwanele Manyi asks judge in defamation case to recuse herself

Manyi is being sued for defamation by billionaire entrepreneur Magdalena Wierzycka for calling her an economic terrorist
National
6 days ago

Manyi’s lawyer in hot water with court hearing Magda Wierzycka’s defamation case against him

South Gauteng High Court Judge Bashier Vally had short shrift for Kagiso Dinaka, who missed the deadline for filing heads of argument as he did not ...
National
8 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Judgment reserved in Mzwanele Manyi defamation ...
National
2.
DA’s interminable battle to get Jacob Zuma to ...
National
3.
Medicinal cannabis: how the Medicines Control ...
National / Health
4.
Precision farming creates a buzz as growers try ...
National / Science & Environment

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.