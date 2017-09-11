National

South Africans affected by Hurricane Irma in British Virgin Islands ask SA for help

Graeme McCallum from Cape Town‚ who has been living abroad for 20 years‚ says more than 70 South Africans are still missing following the disaster

11 September 2017 - 14:21 Bafana Nzimande
Palm trees sway in the wind prior to the arrival of the Hurricane Irma in Caibarien, Cuba on September 8, 2017. Picture: REUTERS
Palm trees sway in the wind prior to the arrival of the Hurricane Irma in Caibarien, Cuba on September 8, 2017. Picture: REUTERS

More than 280 South African professionals living and working on the British Virgin Islands are appealing to the South African government for assistance after Hurricane Irma.

Megan Grundling‚ who originates from the Western Cape‚ is one of those in need of relief or evacuation assistance. Grundling is based in Cane Garden Bay in Tortola, which was battered by strong winds.

"The situation is really devastating. People have lost their homes. Many are still shell-shocked," she said.

"There is no electricity and the roads are unusable. I am grateful that I am alive. I know there is a group of South Africans that are trying to get the South African government to assist us rebuild but the process seems to be slow. We urgently need help‚" said Grundling‚ who is a financial controller.

The situation is really devastating. People have lost their homes. Many are still shell-shocked

Graeme McCallum from Cape Town‚ who has been living abroad for 20 years‚ made a similar plea.

He said over 70 South Africans were still missing following the disaster. Jane Decon from the Western Cape has not heard from her son for the past four days.

Her son Craig moved to the island two years ago due to work commitments.

"I last spoke to him on Tuesday. I’ve tried to call him but I can’t get through to him. I am told phone lines have been affected by the Hurricane. I am worried. I don’t know what to do or who to approach for assistance‚" said Decon.

Hurricane Irma has affected telephone lines and flight services. Casualties have been reported.

Department of International Relations and Co-operation spokesperson Clayson Monyela said the department would liaise with the British government on the matter.

READ THIS:

Insurers gather in glitz of Monte Carlo to discuss storm costs, as Irma hits Florida

Damages are not expected to be so excessive that they hit insurers’ capital base in a way that would lift slumping insurance prices or hurt ...
World
2 hours ago

Hurricane Irma lays waste to all in its path as it heads up Florida’s west coast

The now Category 2 storm has knocked out power to at least 4.5-million customers, paralysed tanker traffic, shut petrol stations and is now ...
World
5 hours ago

Hurricane Irma tears into Cuba's north coast, forces 'historic evacuation' in Florida

Irma is expected to hit Florida on Sunday morning, bringing massive damage from wind and flooding to the fourth-largest state by population
World
2 days ago

Deadly Irma guns for the US after pounding the Caribbean

The rare Category 5 hurricane has left at least 10 people dead and the bill for loss and damage hit $120bn in the US and the Caribbean
World
3 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Sunday Independent changes its tune on Cyril ...
National / Media
2.
South Africans affected by Hurricane Irma in ...
National
3.
UIF ready for higher unemployment claims, says ...
National / Labour
4.
Atlantis’s future looks brighter after it is ...
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.