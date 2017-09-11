More than 280 South African professionals living and working on the British Virgin Islands are appealing to the South African government for assistance after Hurricane Irma.

Megan Grundling‚ who originates from the Western Cape‚ is one of those in need of relief or evacuation assistance. Grundling is based in Cane Garden Bay in Tortola, which was battered by strong winds.

"The situation is really devastating. People have lost their homes. Many are still shell-shocked," she said.

"There is no electricity and the roads are unusable. I am grateful that I am alive. I know there is a group of South Africans that are trying to get the South African government to assist us rebuild but the process seems to be slow. We urgently need help‚" said Grundling‚ who is a financial controller.