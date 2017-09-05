National

Bell of Bell Pottinger says he had ‘nothing to do with’ Gupta account

The former chairperson of the UK PR company distances himself from the scandal, noting he left last year because ‘nobody listened to him’ regarding the account

05 September 2017 - 17:46 Staff Writer
Tim Bell. Picture: CNN
Tim Bell. Picture: CNN

Former chairperson of PR firm Bell Pottinger‚ Tim Bell‚ has distanced himself from a contract his former company signed with Gupta-owned company Oakbay.

He was speaking to the BBC’s Newsnight on Monday night following the ruling by the UK’s Public Relations and Communications Association to terminate Bell Pottinger’s membership for five years for its campaign for the Gupta family which stoked racial tensions‚ particularly hostility aimed at wealthy whites.

Bell resigned as chairperson of Bell Pottinger in August last year. He admitted to coming to SA in January last year to meet the Guptas and decide whether they needed PR help or not. "I came back and I said to [CEO] James Henderson that it was a very interesting piece of business‚ but we could not handle it because of conflict of interest‚" he said.

However‚ the interviewer mentioned that Bell wrote an e-mail on January 18 2016 saying the trip was a success. The e-mail also said the company would earn £100‚000 a month with interest and costs and that Bell would oversee this deal.

Bell said this e-mail was written while he was in SA and that he had informed Henderson the company should not take the contract when he came back from SA, and so he did "absolutely nothing" on his return.

He said the company submitted a proposal via the firm’s lead partner‚ Victoria Geoghegan‚ to the Guptas. Bell said nobody listened to him and that is why he left the company. "I had nothing to do with getting this account."

Tim Bell on BBC Newsnight

