Inkatha believes victory in Nquthu a turning point

The formation of breakaway parties such as Dr Ziba Jiyane’s National Democratic Convention and Zanele KaMagwaza-Msibi’s NFP had taken away the IFP’s support base.

In the 2011 municipal elections, the ANC/NFP coalition won Nquthu and 18 other KwaZulu-Natal hung councils, dislodging the IFP from its traditional strongholds. The IFP’s slide led to the party losing its status as the official opposition in the provincial legislature after the 2014 general election.

But since then, it seems the party has woken from its slumber and now controls 14 municipalities in the province and has grown in ambition.

Gwala said: "People have always relied on the IFP for providing honest, selfless leadership. After suffering all these defeats, we sat down and did some soul searching. We realised that some of the people had lost faith in the IFP after they were brainwashed. We also resolved to work hard and rebuild the IFP in branches and other structures.

"We are going to start now so that we will keep up the momentum in the build-up to the 2019 general elections."

Gwala said the ANC’s current problems would make it hard for it to regain the trust of voters. He did not rule out a coalition with other parties such as the DA and EFF to wrest control of the province from the ANC.

But political analyst Sifiso Kunene of the Durban-based Democracy Development Programme said the IFP was being too ambitious if it thought it could take over KwaZulu-Natal. Winning Nquthu would not necessarily translate into a provincial victory, he said.