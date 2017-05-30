National

BY-ELECTION

Inkatha believes victory in Nquthu a turning point

The party plans to use Pongola by-elections in northern KwaZulu-Natal next month to get its electoral machinery into action

30 May 2017 - 05:16 Nce Mkhize
Blessed Gwala. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Blessed Gwala. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

After trouncing its main rival the ANC in the Nquthu by-elections last week, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) says it has now set its sights in the 2019 general election on reclaiming lost ground.

The party said it would use the by-elections in Pongola in northern KwaZulu-Natal next month to get its electoral machinery into action.

The IFP won an overall 19 council seats to the ANC’s 11. The DA, the National Freedom Party (NFP) and the EFF won one proportional seat each.

Blessed Gwala, the IFP’s chairman, said the party had turned the corner and was now poised to challenge the ANC for the whole of KwaZulu-Natal.

The party’s fortunes started falling after the introduction of the floor-crossing legislation, which led to the party losing many members in the provincial legislature and councillors, mainly to the ANC, he said.

Inkatha supporters celebrate Nquthu poll victory

Nquthu results point to the continuing weakening of the ANC ahead of the 2019 general election, says analyst
National
4 days ago

The formation of breakaway parties such as Dr Ziba Jiyane’s National Democratic Convention and Zanele KaMagwaza-Msibi’s NFP had taken away the IFP’s support base.

In the 2011 municipal elections, the ANC/NFP coalition won Nquthu and 18 other KwaZulu-Natal hung councils, dislodging the IFP from its traditional strongholds. The IFP’s slide led to the party losing its status as the official opposition in the provincial legislature after the 2014 general election.

But since then, it seems the party has woken from its slumber and now controls 14 municipalities in the province and has grown in ambition.

Gwala said: "People have always relied on the IFP for providing honest, selfless leadership. After suffering all these defeats, we sat down and did some soul searching. We realised that some of the people had lost faith in the IFP after they were brainwashed. We also resolved to work hard and rebuild the IFP in branches and other structures.

"We are going to start now so that we will keep up the momentum in the build-up to the 2019 general elections."

Gwala said the ANC’s current problems would make it hard for it to regain the trust of voters. He did not rule out a coalition with other parties such as the DA and EFF to wrest control of the province from the ANC.

But political analyst Sifiso Kunene of the Durban-based Democracy Development Programme said the IFP was being too ambitious if it thought it could take over KwaZulu-Natal. Winning Nquthu would not necessarily translate into a provincial victory, he said.

ANTHONY BUTLER: Zuma’s centre cannot hold — and Dlamini-Zuma is a non-starter

Zuma’s lame-duck legacy is writ large, but the NEC may put him out of our misery sooner rather than later, writes Anthony Butler
Opinion
4 days ago

ANC and NFP fare worst in Nquthu by-election, as IFP takes outright majority

The DA and EFF retained their seats but will no longer benefit in a coalition government, as the IFP will rule the area
National
4 days ago

ANC accused of ‘dirty tricks’ in Nquthu elections

The IFP raises concerns over the transport of ANC T-shirts and the last-minute cancellation of buses from Durban
National
5 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Bad news for Western Cape, with no clear ...
National
2.
SPECIAL REPORT: What the ANC's NEC meeting means ...
National
3.
Violence erupts in Durban’s KwaMashu
National
4.
Budget gap makes Parliament sweat
National

Related Articles

LETTER: Nquthu souls not for sale
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Vote of confidence in IFP
Opinion / Letters

Inkatha supporters celebrate Nquthu poll victory
National

ANC and NFP fare worst in Nquthu by-election, as IFP takes outright majority
National

ANC accused of ‘dirty tricks’ in Nquthu elections
National

Why today's Nquthu by-election really matters
Politics

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.