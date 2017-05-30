BY-ELECTION
Inkatha believes victory in Nquthu a turning point
The party plans to use Pongola by-elections in northern KwaZulu-Natal next month to get its electoral machinery into action
After trouncing its main rival the ANC in the Nquthu by-elections last week, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) says it has now set its sights in the 2019 general election on reclaiming lost ground.
The party said it would use the by-elections in Pongola in northern KwaZulu-Natal next month to get its electoral machinery into action.
The IFP won an overall 19 council seats to the ANC’s 11. The DA, the National Freedom Party (NFP) and the EFF won one proportional seat each.
Blessed Gwala, the IFP’s chairman, said the party had turned the corner and was now poised to challenge the ANC for the whole of KwaZulu-Natal.
The party’s fortunes started falling after the introduction of the floor-crossing legislation, which led to the party losing many members in the provincial legislature and councillors, mainly to the ANC, he said.
The formation of breakaway parties such as Dr Ziba Jiyane’s National Democratic Convention and Zanele KaMagwaza-Msibi’s NFP had taken away the IFP’s support base.
In the 2011 municipal elections, the ANC/NFP coalition won Nquthu and 18 other KwaZulu-Natal hung councils, dislodging the IFP from its traditional strongholds. The IFP’s slide led to the party losing its status as the official opposition in the provincial legislature after the 2014 general election.
But since then, it seems the party has woken from its slumber and now controls 14 municipalities in the province and has grown in ambition.
Gwala said: "People have always relied on the IFP for providing honest, selfless leadership. After suffering all these defeats, we sat down and did some soul searching. We realised that some of the people had lost faith in the IFP after they were brainwashed. We also resolved to work hard and rebuild the IFP in branches and other structures.
"We are going to start now so that we will keep up the momentum in the build-up to the 2019 general elections."
Gwala said the ANC’s current problems would make it hard for it to regain the trust of voters. He did not rule out a coalition with other parties such as the DA and EFF to wrest control of the province from the ANC.
But political analyst Sifiso Kunene of the Durban-based Democracy Development Programme said the IFP was being too ambitious if it thought it could take over KwaZulu-Natal. Winning Nquthu would not necessarily translate into a provincial victory, he said.
