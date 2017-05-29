Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Nquthu souls not for sale

29 May 2017 - 05:33
Jubilant IFP supporters celebrate their victory in Nquthu. Picture: THULI DLAMINI
Jubilant IFP supporters celebrate their victory in Nquthu. Picture: THULI DLAMINI

The ANC doesn’t need a microscope to see that the discontent between it and the public has grown since Jacob Zuma ascended to the presidency.

The clean sweep by the Inkatha Freedom Party in the Nquthu by-elections and the DA’s victory in Beaufort West signal the trouble ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Voting patterns in the 2016 local government elections revealed that the ruling party’s power was in the rural areas.

The voters in rural Nquthu received food parcels from the ANC but deserted it in the polling stations. The message was clear: their souls were not for sale.

Such a message must be appalling for Zuma, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and other ANC heavyweights who campaigned big time. Their efforts were not warmly received because the party has lost legitimacy to lead.

The ANC lost the Nkandla ward that the president calls his home, but the denialists in the party pretended there was nothing wrong with such a humiliation.

Zuma, as always, will call the collapse of the ANC "democracy in motion", but overstaying his welcome will force his party to face the harsh reality.

Opposition parties should stop worrying about the ANC. They should build solid relationships with communities and ignore the squabbles in the ruling party.

While Zuma and his cronies focus on how best to milk the public purse dry before power shifts in the next elections, the reformists in the ANC are outnumbered and can’t arrest the party’s demise.

Phaswana RofhiwaVia e-mail

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: The ANC cannot do the rational thing ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The Jacob Zuma that never was
Opinion / Columnists
3.
STUART THEOBALD: Zwane’s role in decline of ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: A tough time to revive Edcon
Opinion / Editorials
5.
TIM COHEN: Bill Gates's chickens stir development ...
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.