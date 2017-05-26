Inkatha supporters celebrate Nquthu poll victory

The governing ANC needs to change its course and work hard if it is to reverse its recent electoral losses, analysts say.

The Nquthu local government by-elections on Wednesday were convincingly won by the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) with 19 seats in the 33-seat council. The ANC won 11 and the DA, EFF, and National Freedom Party (NFP), one seat each.

As scores of IFP supporters danced and celebrated in the streets of Nquthu, its leaders said they felt the party was vindicated after fighting off an ANC adversary that was using all the government resources at its disposal to garner votes.

Velenkosini Hlabisa, the IFP’s KwaZulu-Natal leader, said: "The results prove that voters can now distinguish between genuine politicians, who have their interests at heart, and those who abused state resources and tried to buy votes with food parcels."

Lukhona Mnguni, a political analyst at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, said that apart from a resurgence of the IFP, the Nquthu by-election results also pointed to the continuing weakening of the ANC ahead of the 2019 general election.

"This election is a wake-up call for the ANC. The ANC has been losing ground in other provinces in recent times, but during the same time, it has been winning more votes in KwaZulu-Natal. But what these results show is that the ANC is now even losing support in its strongholds," he said. Sifiso Kunene, another KwaZulu-Natal-based political analyst, said a factor in the ANC losing support in areas such as Nquthu was internal division within

the party in the province, as well as nationally.

Division between the Sihle Zikalala camp, which won the November 2015 provincial conference, and the Senzo Mchunu camp, had not yet healed, Kunene said.

"I think the ongoing division in the province is hampering the message that the party is sending to the electorate," he said.

It was clear from this election that the NFP was all but dead, Kunene said. Having had all the time to campaign and canvass for votes, it had nevertheless failed dismally.