Minister decries declining sums given to SANDF

Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has bemoaned the continued decline in the funding allocation for her department, saying this meant the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) was at risk of losing more of its essential capabilities besides those already lost.

Experts have warned that cuts in the defence budget would be disastrous for the SANDF, SA’s peacekeeping efforts and the implementation of the defence review.

The review found that the SANDF was in a state of severe decline and this needed to be tackled urgently.

Peacekeeping is a pillar of SA’s foreign policy, with the country’s army playing a key role in stabilising the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Delivering her budget vote speech in Parliament on Thursday, Mapisa-Nqakula said the defence allocation had been declining in real terms over the past 20 years by 5% a year to a mere 1% of GDP.

She said the appropriate funding level, as articulated in the defence review, would require a steady state increase to at least 2% of GDP. The department was allocated R48bn for the 2017-18 financial year.

"Whilst there is great appreciation for the competing pressures on the fiscus, there has been a persistent and continued dramatic downward trend in the defence allocation," she said. A closer relationship was required between the defence department and the Treasury to implement the defence review fully. An interdepartmental budget task team had been established and was working towards achieving a long-term perspective on the required resources to implement the review, she said.

"The importance of this process is that we are endeavouring to develop a common department of defence and National Treasury proposal, endorsed by both ministries.

"One of our important projects is the development of an integrated Department of Defence budgeting and costing tool with which we intend to strengthen defence financial management in the future," the minister said.

Mapisa-Nqakula also said transformation of the defence industry remained a critical strategic goal.

"In this regard, we established the National Defence Industry Council to facilitate a platform for government support and repositioning of the defence industry. The [council] has developed the defence industry strategy and the defence industry charter, providing pathways for the transformation and growth of the defence industry, paving the way for youth and women to participate in this industry."

The department planned to launch the charter officially next month, Mapisa-Nqakula said.