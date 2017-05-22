SA gets bumped up the air safety rankings

SA has risen to the number one position in Africa and 33 globally for aviation safety, in the latest audit from the United Nations’ air safety authority, Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi said on Monday.

In the preliminary results of an audit conducted by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) in May, SA rose from number two in Africa and 41st place globally, Maswanganyi said in a briefing at OR Tambo International Airport.

A final report is expected later in 2017, but the results were unsurprising after a consistent decline in aircraft accident rates over the past four years, Maswanganyi said.

"The number of accidents has been declining since the 2013-14 financial year, when 144 accidents were reported.

"The number has dropped by a massive 50%, to 72 aircraft accidents during the 2016-17 financial year," he said.

SA is set to overtake Mauritania, which is yet to be audited under new a methodology. The country also has very small civil aviation sector.

SA achieved an 86.71% implementation rate for 1,031 questions of technical guidelines in six categories, including licensing, legislation and medical safety.

ICAO’s methodology did not include subsectors such as drones — which do not yet have codified standards — but the South African Civil Aviation Authority said on Monday it believed it was well ahead in terms of regulation.