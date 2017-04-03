Mango chairman leaves to head up Fastjet in London

Pumla Luhabe, head of commercial at Mango Airlines, said Rashid’s departure was not unexpected and followed a 2016 request for him to extend his chairmanship until the end of the financial year, which ended on Friday.

The airline had seen a number of senior staff resign, but had already begun processes of reappointment.

"For us it is business as usual. It happens in every business. Mango is now 10 years old; most of the people at Mango have been here since the beginning and are young," she said.

On Friday, Wally said he would follow former Mango CEO Nico Bezuidenhout, who left at the end of July 2016 to head up the African-orientated airline.

Wally said he had served on Mango’s board for 10 years, including three terms of three years as chairman. "It was time to move and I had a number of options," he said.

"Fastjet is London-listed. It gives me tremendous exposure in that market, so I took this option," he said.

Mango, the low-cost subsidiary of South African Airways (SAA), is facing the prospect of restructuring or a merger with its parent airline, along with SA Express.

Long-serving SA Express CEO Inathi Ntshanga was also informed this week that his contract would not be renewed after Friday. Ntshanga confirmed this but did not comment further.

The low-cost airline posted a R37m loss in the 2015-16 financial year, a reversal from the R38m profit in the previous financial year. SAA — inclusive of Mango and SA Express — has already indicated to Parliament its losses for the 11 months to February were R4.5bn, from a R1.5bn loss in 2015-16.

Wally, however, downplayed issues of restructuring or financial performance, saying the airline was well-positioned. "It will just need to adjust and think how best to utilise their assets," he said.

Independent transport economist Joachim Vermooten said on Friday continued state funding of the various airlines was distorting the market.

"You would need a restructuring plan that significantly cuts down on operations," said Vermooten.