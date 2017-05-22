Jacob Zuma assures SA of Gigaba and Moyane’s ‘good working relationship’

South African Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner Tom Moyane and Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba have a "good working relationship", President Jacob Zuma said on Monday.

In a written reply to a question from the DA in Parliament on Monday on what steps would be taken to mend the working relationship between Pravin Gordhan, who was recently sacked as Finance Minister, and Moyane, Zuma pointed out that Gordhan was no longer a minister.

"Mr PJ Gordhan is no longer the minister of finance. The Minister of Finance, Mr Malusi Gigaba and the SARS commissioner, Mr Tom Moyane, have a good working relationship. There is no longer a need for mediation," said Zuma.

Moyane and Gordhan’s working relationship broke down earlier in 2017, with the commissioner turning to Zuma for intervention on four separate occasions.

Correspondence between Gordhan and Moyane showed how their working relationship had broken down, with Moyane going as far as to blame Gordhan for his ill health. He refused to directly account to the minister.

In April, the ANC said Zuma fired Gordhan because his own relationship with the erstwhile minister had irretrievably broken down,

In another written reply to the DA, Zuma dodged questions on why he had recalled Gordhan from an investor road show, and why he had eventually fired him.

"There are two separate cases currently pending in the Gauteng High Court and the Constitutional Court, respectively. The issues to be considered by the courts, among others, relate to Mr Gordhan in his capacity as the former minister of finance. It will therefore be inappropriate to comment on the question asked while these matters are before the courts," said Zuma.

The President also insisted that another former finance minister, Nhlanhla Nene, who he controversially sacked in 2015, was nominated for a top position at the Brics development bank. This had prompted the President to relieve Nene of his duties.

"I have on several occasions, including in a reply to a written parliamentary question publicly stated that SA indeed nominated Mr Nhlanhla Nene for the position of head of the African regional centre of the New Development Bank, also known as the Brics Bank. No further action is being taken in this regard as Mr Nene subsequently accepted a position in the private sector," said Zuma.

Meanwhile, Zuma said in another reply that he was not intending to establish a commission of inquiry into the deaths of more than 100 mentally ill former patients from Life Esidimeni.

"I was briefed by the minister of health on Life Esidimeni on February 1 2017, which was immediately after the release of the report on the matter by the Health Ombud, Prof Malegapuru Makgoba. Immediately after this briefing, on behalf of the government, I extended our deepest condolences to the families of psychiatric patients who died so tragically in Gauteng.

"The investigation that was conducted by the health ombud was comprehensive and sufficient with regard to assisting government with information to deal with the matters at hand. As such I am not intending to establish a commission of inquiry."