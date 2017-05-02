Digital migration taking shape, says department

The Department of Communications insists that significant progress has been made in the digital migration process despite the project having been hampered by numerous delays.

The department said the analogue signal had been switched off in 88 borderline towns in seven provinces. The signal would be switched off in inland provinces by the 2019/20 financial year, department officials told MPs on Tuesday.

SA already lags much of Africa on digital migration and missed the 2015 International Telecommunications Union deadline to switch its signal to digital. This means the union will no longer protect SA’s analogue signal and people living in border areas could experience signal interruptions.

The delay in the migration from analogue to digital broadcasting has frustrated many players in the information and communication technology sector who are desperate for additional spectrum. Digital migration is crucial for freeing up broadband spectrum, which will boost connectivity.

Department officials briefed members of Parliament’s communications portfolio committee on the department’s annual performance plan for the 2017/18 to 2019/20 financial year.

Department acting director-general Qedani Baloyi said the migration programme had started in the Northern Cape, Mpumalanga, the Free State and Limpopo. However, a lack of funding for public awareness campaigns and a contact centre remained a huge challenge, she said.

"There is a need to train qualified installers in underserviced areas to service their communities post the DTT [digital terrestrial television] and set-top box installation period, as this will help create job opportunities in economically depressed areas. The main objective is to train artisans and customer-care officer to support the government programme of switching over from the current analogue TV to digital broadcast.

"DTT installer training-programme funding is targeting about 2,800 beneficiaries from the local municipalities across the country, specifically rural and underserviced areas," said Baloyi.

She said more than 800,000 set-top box kits had been produced by manufacturers and delivered to South African Post Office warehouses.

The rollout of DTT has been largely hampered by bickering over the inclusion of a conditional access or encryption system for set-top boxes required when the country moves to digital.

In 2016, the Universal Services and Access Agency of SA (Usaasa), which is in charge of procuring the set-top, decided not to proceed with ordering the devices pending the conclusion of the legal battle over the nonencryption of the converters.

The agency said it had decided to "err on the side of caution" and suspend the manufacture and procurement of new set-top boxes until the Constitutional Court rules on the validity of an alteration to the Broadcasting Digital Migration Policy, which states that state-subsidised set-top boxes should not be capable of encrypting broadcasting signals.

Former communications minister Faith Muthambi approached the Constitutional Court to challenge the Supreme Court of Appeal judgment which found that the government was wrong not to allow set-top box encryption. The matter was heard by the Constitutional Court in February and judgment is yet to be handed down.

DA member of Parliament and telecommunications and postal services spokeswoman Marian Shinn said recently that "after years of delays and political meddling", the digital migration programme is now "being held up because of legal challenges to the revised broadcasting digital migration policy that [former] minister Faith Muthambi bamboozled through her cabinet colleagues in March 2015".