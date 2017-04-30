National

JMPD recruiting 1‚500 new officers to fight crime in Johannesburg

30 April 2017 - 13:18 Staff Writer
Metro police conduct a road block on Chris Hani Road in Soweto. Picture: SOWETAN
Metro police conduct a road block on Chris Hani Road in Soweto. Picture: SOWETAN

The Joburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) is recruiting 1‚500 new officers to bolster visible policing and fight crime in the city.

Mayoral committee member for safety Michael Sun said on Sunday that he was searching for "men and women who have the highest sense of justice and integrity".

"This recruitment is the Department of Public Safety’s first step under the new administration to not only enhance visible policing‚ but to also create jobs for men and women who might either be without employment‚ or who are searching for a meaningful way to contribute to society‚" he said in a statement.

"With an additional 1‚500 officers deployed in the city‚ we are certain that visible policing will be more tangible and effective in curbing crime."

Candidates have to be: South African citizens living in Johannesburg‚ aged 18 to 35‚ in possession of a valid Senior Certificate‚ proficient in English‚ in possession of a valid code B manual transmission driver’s licence‚ physically and mentally fit‚ cleared of and have no criminal record or civil judgments related to fraud or corruption‚ and be prepared to carry a firearm and wear a uniform.

TMG Digital

