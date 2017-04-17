Tension mounts as Nquthu by-election day draws near

"We are going to these by-elections to win. In our campaigns we will be promoting ANC programmes. We hope that these elections will be held in a peaceful, free and fair atmosphere and are not be marred by violence," Moloi said.

However, the rival Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) have accused Cogta in KZN of using state resources to aid the fortunes of the ruling ANC and its candidates in the upcoming poll.

IFP’s Blessed Gwala told Business Day on Monday that his party has reported incidents where Cogta had distributed three Jojo tanks to an ANC councillor candidate.

"Many areas in Nquthu are is still under severe drought and the Cogta is bringing water using people who are wearing ANC colours. We reported these matters to the IEC.

"What the Cogta and ANC is doing in Nquthu now vindicates us for saying that the ANC will use any means at its disposal to wrest control of the Nquthu Local Municipality from the IFP. We will be monitoring campaign activities as these by-elections draw closer and will expose any abuse of state resources in campaigning," concluded Gwala.

The ANC and Cogta rejected these claims as nonsense.

Gwala said his party will be holding several campaigns to whip up IFP supporters.

"We strongly believe that we will win because people are not fools and they know who has their genuine interest and those who come to steal their votes during election time and then disappear."

The DA said it was also concerned about the use of state resources in Nquthu but said it is ready to fight for clean governance.

Zwakele Mncwango, DA leader in KZN, said: "Unlike other parties, we will be running our election around our mayoral candidate, Bonginkosi Zwane. We are telling the people of Nquthu that they deserve change, they deserve basic services and we will make immediate improvements in their lives, like we did to the people of Johannesburg, Tswane and Nelson Mandela Bay who have experienced a difference to eight months ago when the DA administrations came into power."

The NFP was disbarred from participating in the August 3 local government elections after a fiasco which resulted in the party failing to pay a deposit to the IEC. It was only allowed to participate in Nquthu Local Municipality, where it only managed to gain two council seats.

Sabelo Sigudu, NFP’s spokesman, said this time his party was well prepared to fight these by-elections after sorting out its internal ructions.

"The NFP has sorted out all its internal problems and we will go into these by-elections with a clear focus. We want to regain lost ground, hence we are contesting in all wards," he said.

Another party that will be contesting all wards is the Economic Freedom Front (EFF). Marshal Dlamini, EFF leader in KZN, said: "We have been going around Nquthu and our message is received well by the locals. That is why we will be fielding candidates in every ward."

Mawethu Mosery, IEC’s KZN chief, said preparations for the Nquthu by-elections are going well. He said many additional voters have registered during the voter registration weekends.

He said the IEC will be working with the police and the political parties to ensure people are not bussed from other areas to vote in Nquthu.

"We will be using an electronic system to ensure people who will be voting here are not registered elsewhere," Mosery said.