Police chief says he does not have the power to remove ANC councillors

Msimanga told TMG Digital on Monday that Ngobeni had spoken to former MMC for Safety and Security‚ Terence Mashego‚ who allegedly gave Ngobeni an instruction to leave the venue and not quell the situation. Ngobeni‚ however‚ dismissed this claim‚ saying that he could not remove councillors as his powers do not allow him to‚ making reference to Section 11 of the Powers and Privileges Act which prohibits police from entering Parliament’s chambers to remove and arrest MPs.

He made reference to a DA court application against National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete‚ chair of the National Council of Provinces Thandi Modise and the government for removing disruptive MPs from Parliament. Mbete and Modise had invoked Section 11 during President Jacob Zuma’s state of the nation address on February 12‚ calling on parliamentary staff and security to forcefully remove the EFF from the joint sitting due to disturbances. Ngobeni accused Msimanga of being ignorant and not following his party’s own court cases.

A section of the Powers and Privileges and Immunities of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act was declared inconsistent with the Constitution in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday. However, Msimanga said Ngobeni was duty bound to uphold the law by restoring order to the council.

Both TMPD and the South African Police Service (SAPS) entered the council hall twice to ask ANC councillors to leave the venue‚ but they refused‚ stating that they were not being disruptive. Heated skirmishes ensued. "There’s an issue of political interference when it comes to law enforcement which is something that is very worrying. We are now taking this up with the relevant minister [Police Minister Fikile Mbalula] from the SAPS side‚" said Msimanga.

According to the mayor‚ a report is being compiled by speaker Mathebe on what steps need to be taken against Ngobeni‚ which could include suspension or making adjustments to his employment contract. The report will be discussed at a special council meeting.

TMG Digital