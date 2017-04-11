City of Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga has accused the chief of Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD)‚ Steven Ngobeni‚ of failing to execute his duties during last week’s scuffle in the council chambers.

ANC councillors disrupted Msimanga’s state of the capital address last Thursday.

TMPD and South African Police Service (SAPS) officers entered the council hall twice to ask ANC councillors to leave the venue‚ but the councillors refused‚ stating that they were not being disruptive. The heated skirmishes continued‚ with other councillors joining in the fight.

"This came after his failure to act after being given lawful instructions to eject the disruptive ANC councillors from the chamber during a special sitting of council scheduled for the delivery of the state of the capital address‚" Msimanga said.