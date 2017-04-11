National

Metro police chief Steven Ngobeni did not fulfil his duty, Solly Msimanga says

Disruptions by ANC councillors last week delayed Msimanga from delivering his state of the capital address for about five hours

11 April 2017 - 11:50 AM Neo Goba
Metro Police Chief Steven Ngobeni. Picture: MASI LOSI
City of Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga has accused the chief of Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD)‚ Steven Ngobeni‚ of failing to execute his duties during last week’s scuffle in the council chambers.

ANC councillors disrupted Msimanga’s state of the capital address last Thursday.

TMPD and South African Police Service (SAPS) officers entered the council hall twice to ask ANC councillors to leave the venue‚ but the councillors refused‚ stating that they were not being disruptive. The heated skirmishes continued‚ with other councillors joining in the fight.

"This came after his failure to act after being given lawful instructions to eject the disruptive ANC councillors from the chamber during a special sitting of council scheduled for the delivery of the state of the capital address‚" Msimanga said.

"This effectively meant that the chief of the TMPD‚ Steven Ngobeni‚ was barred from discharging his functions as police chief because of failure to act. Those powers have today been reinstated until such time as the executive mayor and the city manager decide on the way forward for the management of our law enforcement‚" Msimanga said at a media conference in Centurion on Tuesday.

The disruptions delayed Msimanga from delivering his state of the capital address for about five hours. When ANC councillors refused to leave the sitting‚ speaker Katlego Mathebe adjourned it. Msimanga was able to address the guests from another room.

