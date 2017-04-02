Mbete considers calls for motion of no confidence

The ANC’s national working committee meets on Monday as the party reels from the fallout of President Jacob Zuma’s shock Cabinet reshuffle, with Speaker of the House Baleka Mbete considering a motion of no confidence in Zuma that has been tabled by opposition parties.

A vote of no confidence is the process that Zuma’s backers most fear, as the ANC’s parliamentary caucus has been increasingly critical of the president’s most loyal lieutenants: former communications minister Faith Muthambi, who has been moved to head up public service and administration and Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini, who has kept her post despite a near-disaster in social grants payments.

With Parliament not in session, Mbete would have to call a special sitting to debate a no-confidence motion. She told a Sunday media briefing that she had received a request from the DA and EFF. She said she had dropped everything to deal with the matter.

She would begin consultation with the majority party’s chief whip Jackson Mthembu and the leader of government business, Cyril Ramaphosa, to decide on the matter. Mthembu has been strongly critical of Zuma, while Ramaphosa is one of the members of the ANC’s “top six” who spoke out against the reshuffle — along with secretary-general Gwede Mantashe and treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize.

Mbete, who has in the past come under fire for shielding Zuma, said she was aware of the “extreme challenges and sense of anxiety our young democracy is going through.... This is a responsibility that Parliament does not take lightly.”

Zuma backers canvassed at the weekend said they were not fazed by a motion of no confidence in the president as the ANC caucus would not vote with the opposition and most MPs were bound by the position of ANC structures.

Zuma’s opponents, however, said this process was overseen by the office of the secretary-general and the national leadership. A secret ballot could be pushed for, in which those who vote with their conscience could not be identified. Ousted finance minister Pravin Gordhan told a media briefing on Friday that he would vote with his conscience if a motion was tabled.

Insiders said Zuma supporters had held a strategy meeting in KwaZulu-Natal over the weekend, where the conduct of the three top leaders — Ramaphosa, Mkhize and Mantashe – was discussed. Monday’s meeting of the national working committee, which is dominated by Zuma loyalists, is expected to see Zuma’s backers fight back against the three.