After seven days of interrupted power supply to eMalahleni and Msukaligwa municipalities due to nonpayment‚ Eskom has announced a temporary suspension.

The decision was taken on Wednesday.

"Eskom feels the pain inflicted on the members of the public and the unintended consequences of the disruption of essential services‚ in particular access to water‚" the energy utility said in a statement.

"Eskom has decided to suspend the supply interruptions with immediate effect until ... March 3.

"This gesture from Eskom will allow the defaulting municipalities some time to remedy the breach and also bring some normality to the affected communities."

Eskom warned, however‚ that interruptions would resume on March 4 should the municipalities fail to remedy the breach.

Poultry producer Astral announced on Wednesday that Eskom had halted electricity supply interruptions in Lekwa municipality in Mpumalanga, where Astral’s Goldi and Meadow Feeds operations are located.

That reprieve is in force until a court hearing in May.

TMG Digital