Eskom to suspend power interruptions in Mpumalanga

Utility says the suspension will give the defaulting municipalities time to remedy the breach and bring some normality to the affected communities

23 February 2017 - 08:48 AM Staff Writer
Picture: THE TIMES
Picture: THE TIMES

After seven days of interrupted power supply to eMalahleni and Msukaligwa municipalities due to nonpayment‚ Eskom has announced a temporary suspension.

The decision was taken on Wednesday.

"Eskom feels the pain inflicted on the members of the public and the unintended consequences of the disruption of essential services‚ in particular access to water‚" the energy utility said in a statement.

"Eskom has decided to suspend the supply interruptions with immediate effect until ... March 3.

"This gesture from Eskom will allow the defaulting municipalities some time to remedy the breach and also bring some normality to the affected communities."

Eskom warned, however‚ that interruptions would resume on March 4 should the municipalities fail to remedy the breach.

Poultry producer Astral announced on Wednesday that Eskom had halted electricity supply interruptions in Lekwa municipality in Mpumalanga, where Astral’s Goldi and Meadow Feeds operations are located.

That reprieve is in force until a court hearing in May.

TMG Digital

Eskom agrees to supply electricity to Astral Foods — for now

Poultry producer Astral Foods says it should not be penalised for the ‘inefficiencies and corruption’ within local municipalities
Companies
1 month ago

