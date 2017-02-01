Home affairs in Treasury tussle over personnel

Members of the home affairs portfolio committee implied on Tuesday that the department was being starved of money because of the tussle.

"There is now no budget for it [the authority] as the Treasury is not allocating funds for it," said committee chairman Lemias Mashile. The department wanted the authority to "take its infant steps" on April 1, "but we don’t have the allocation".

"As there is no allocation, it looks like the Treasury is preparing itself for yet another fight," said Mashile.

Treasury chief director for public finance Gillian Wilson told the committee with regard home affairs’ personnel and employee budget needs, the department had a shortfall of R141m in 2017-18 and R319m in 2018-19.

"In order to remain within the ceiling, the Treasury advised the department not to fill positions as they become vacant from 2016-17, because doing so would increase the shortfall in the outer [period]," said Wilson.

The Treasury would continue to discuss the matter with home affairs and return to the committee with an update on how the problem is to be resolved, Wilson said.

This would involve seeking alternative means to address the department’s funding pressures, she said.

"The [vacancies] move resulted in the department being unable to fill critical positions and as a result the action impacted negatively on service delivery. A case in point is capacity at OR Tambo International Airport. As a result additional funding has been allocated; R17m in each year in 2017-18 and 2018-19," she said.

The issues "that have curbed the appointments of officials to the office of home affairs" had to be dealt with, Mashile said.

"They must not apply just [a] technical system but be aware of the implications of their decisions on each department," Mashile said.