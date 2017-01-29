Lion farmers may get skeleton export quota in SA

"Four Paws opposes the Department of Environmental Affairs’ recommendation," Fiona Miles, country director of conservation group Four Paws South Africa, said. There should be a "total suspension of trade in captive lions and their bones" and an end to captive-lion breeding in order to protect the species, she said.

African lions are classified as "vulnerable" on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species. A WildCRU report estimated that South Africa has more than 9,000 lions with about one third of them free-roaming in reserves and the rest kept captive on farms. In total, 1,160 lion skeletons were legally exported from South Africa between 2008 and 2011 after regulations on the hunting of captive bred lions was tightened, according to the joint report by lion advocacy organizations Panthera, WildAid and WildCRU.

The quota should be higher than 800 skeletons and the trade poses no threat to wild lions and in fact diminishes it, Carla van der Vyver, the chief executive officer of the South African Predator Association, which represents lion farmers, said in an e-mailed response to questions.

Consistent Supply

"If there is a regulated, consistent supply at a reasonable price, it reduces the likelihood of illegal traders getting the opportunity to supply the market at prices that make illegal trade worthwhile," she said.

As many as 8,000 lions and other big cats are kept on 200 or more breeding farms, according to wildlife charity Born Free Foundation. Lion skeletons can sell for more than $2,000 each with consumers in Asia paying "far higher" prices than that, according to the organization.

Tiger Tonics

The South African National Biodiversity Institute will start a three-year study to monitor lion bone trade in South Africa and investigate how the trade in bones from captive lions using a quota system affects wild lion populations, Modise said. The public has until Feb. 2 to comment and a final quota will be sent to CITES in March, he said.

"South Africa’s commercial lion breeding industry is unspeakably cynical and cruel, poses a threat to wild lions and other big cats, and needs to be shut down," said Will Travers, foundation president of the Born Free Foundation, which campaigns for the survival of the predators. "The trade will further stimulate demand in Asia for lion bones and perpetuate the demand for tiger-bone tonics which often contain lion bone. This will, in turn, put already beleaguered wild tigers, as well as lions, at greater risk from poachers seeking a quick profit."

Bloomberg