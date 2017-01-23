Nenegate whistle-blower wants reparation

The dispute between the employee and employer arose after "the employer made the working conditions untenable for me to continue with employment [after] … restructing … without [consulting]", according to information contained in the CCMA referral form.

The result required by the complainant, as stated in the CCMA form, is compensation.

When contacted by Business Day on Sunday, she said: "No comment, I don’t want to talk to the media. I am pursuing my rights as provided to me by the Constitution as an ordinary citizen. I am still trying to find a job considering the nature of the statement that Trillian put out last year, calling me a fraud."

She then hung up.

Triallian said in a statement released in October 2016 that "fraud-related criminal charges are in the process of being laid" against the former employee.

The company denied any links to the Guptas in the that October statement despite Salim Essa, a known Gupta associate, owning a 60% stake in it through a holding company.

Trillian nonexecutive chairman Tokyo Sexwale roped in advocate Geoff Budlender SC in 2016 to investigate the allegation that the company knew about Nene’s firing two months before President Jacob Zuma axed the former finance minister.

The scope of Budlender’s investigation also extends to establishing whether there are any links between Trillian and the Guptas.

Trillian CEO Eric Wood is still drafting a response.

The company has said that the whistle-blower affidavit has not been tested in court, and "contains wholesale inaccuracies and misrepresentations" without responding to specific allegations made against it.

The company has also bemoaned the fact that the whistle-blower’s identity was withheld in the media — and named her in its statement.

Madonsela released the State of Capture report in November 2016 and ordered Zuma to institute a commission of inquiry.

The president is taking the report on review.