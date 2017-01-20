Corruption probe an assault on my integrity, says police chief

Acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane has hit out at the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) following a raid at his Pretoria home on Thursday.

Speaking through a spokeswoman, he said Ipid’s investigation was an assault on his character and integrity.

Ipid raided Phahlane’s house to search for evidence of suspected corruption. This was after the directorate obtained a search warrant from a Pretoria magistrate’s court.

It is understood investigators were searching for an R80‚000 sound system, which was allegedly installed by a service provider who it is claimed has a contract with the police forensic science laboratory.

At the heart of the probe is Phahlane’s R8m home in a luxury estate north of Pretoria. Allegations are that he acquired the property using the proceeds of corruption. It is claimed Phahlane received bribes during his tenure at the laboratory.