HOUSE RAID
Corruption probe an assault on my integrity, says police chief
Ipid officers raid Acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane’s house to search for evidence of suspected corruption
Acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane has hit out at the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) following a raid at his Pretoria home on Thursday.
Speaking through a spokeswoman, he said Ipid’s investigation was an assault on his character and integrity.
Ipid raided Phahlane’s house to search for evidence of suspected corruption. This was after the directorate obtained a search warrant from a Pretoria magistrate’s court.
It is understood investigators were searching for an R80‚000 sound system, which was allegedly installed by a service provider who it is claimed has a contract with the police forensic science laboratory.
At the heart of the probe is Phahlane’s R8m home in a luxury estate north of Pretoria. Allegations are that he acquired the property using the proceeds of corruption. It is claimed Phahlane received bribes during his tenure at the laboratory.
Phahlane is also facing a charge of defeating the ends of justice for allegedly contacting witnesses when he learnt Ipid was looking into his property. He allegedly told the estate’s manager not to co-operate with the watchdog’s investigation.
Police spokeswoman Sally de Beer confirmed the raid on Thursday and said news of it broke while Phahlane was in discussions with Ipid investigators in his offices.
"The parading of the media at the acting national commissioner’s house, while he was being interviewed and served with the search warrant, and the level of disrespect and lack of courtesy by all involved, has been noted by him with disgust and disappointment," she said.
She said that Phahlane had provided the Ipid investigators with proof of payment for the sound system to the value of R80,075, the money having been transferred from his personal current account to a Nedbank account under the name Sounds Great, Woodlands, on April 16 2012.
De Beer said despite this "a media circus was conducted at his place of residence including the spreading of propaganda through the electronic media".
She said it was against this background that Phahlane considered the "entire investigation" an assault on his character and integrity aimed at "irreparably damaging" his reputation.
