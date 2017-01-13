Khomotso Phahlane dismisses ‘witch-hunt’ probe

Acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane has dismissed investigations into his property as a distraction, saying he takes umbrage at being probed by a private citizen.

"I don’t take kindly to being investigated by a private person, more so one that is facing serious criminal charges themselves. If building my house was a corrupt practice, why do we all have houses?

"I have yet to see the details of this R8m house so I can sell it. I’m sure by the end of the financial year it will be R14m and give me an R11m profit," he said.

Forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan opened a case in January 2016, raising red flags that the bond Phahlane had registered was lower than the value of the house.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) began investigations into Phahlane’s property.