Gordhan: Moyane’s SARS not reliable

Gordhan also voiced his concern over the "lack of accountability and co-operation" from top SARS management and said he was considering the strengthening of their accountability obligations.

Gordhan believes it is vital to know why Moyane took more than four months after receiving the information from the FIC in May before taking action, and then only when the matter was reported in the media.

This knowledge was necessary in order to protect the reputation of SARS, he said.

DA deputy finance spokesman Alf Lees called on Gordhan to take "decisive action to restore the battered image of SARS". He proposed that a full judicial commission of inquiry, preferably headed up by Davis, be established without delay.

Moyane has been charged by Corruption Watch for his failure to act immediately on the Makwakwa matter and for having revealed the details of the FIC report to Makwakwa and Elskie, both of whom have been suspended pending the outcome of an investigation by law firm Hogan Lovells.

"Mr Moyane needs to explain why he continued to allow Mr Makwakwa to remain in his position as part of his top management team dealing with individual and corporate taxpayers and allowing him to represent SARS at hearings of the standing committee on finance

[on August 23 2016] and the Davis Tax Committee [on September 8]," Gordhan said.

"These and other matters involving Mr Vlok Symington raise serious concerns about the stewardship of a vital fiscal institution. Further consideration will be given to substantially increase the accountability of the top SARS management for their actions and decisions."

Symington, SARS deputy director of law, was "held hostage" in a boardroom in the SARS head office in October by the Hawks and Moyane’s bodyguards in a bid to retrieve an incriminating e-mail from Moyane reportedly sent by accident.

Gordhan noted that he could not place "great reliance" on information provided by SARS, particularly in relation to the Makwakwa matter.

The minister met Moyane at Gordhan’s request on September 12 after the Sunday Times reported on the "suspicious and unusual" transactions.

Letters were exchanged in the subsequent days to follow up on the meeting. Moyane again responded to the minister’s request for information on Makwakwa on October 27, providing the terms of reference for the Hogan Lovells investigation, and had not communicated with him about the matter since.