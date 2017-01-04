A video clip posted on Facebook by Maria Daniels of Port Elizabeth at the weekend of her Ford Kuga on fire was more alarming than all the other burning Kuga videos and photos on social media.

That’s because she’d responded to Ford SA’s request that all owners of 1.6-litre Kugas built between December 15‚ 2012‚ and October 20‚ 2014‚ take their vehicles to a Ford dealer for a "safety check" of the coolant system‚ to avoid engine overheating.

But Ford SA claims the check wasn’t done properly.

Daniels bought the used vehicle on December 9 from a Ford dealership‚ and when it failed to start a few weeks later‚ she contacted the dealership‚ which replaced the faulty battery.

She asked that the announced safety check be done on the same day — December 29.

"They returned my car a few hours later‚ assuring me that everything was fine and that it was only the battery that was faulty‚" Daniels posted on Facebook.

But two days later‚ on New Year’s Eve‚ as she was driving the Kuga‚ a fire started in the engine compartment.

"Everybody managed to get out of the car just in time‚" she wrote.

"We are all traumatised‚ struggling to sleep‚ emotionally and psychologically scarred."