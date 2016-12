Cape township crew set for yacht race to Rio

The Gryphon team was put together by the Hout Bay Youth Sailing Development Trust — located just outside Cape Town — as part of its work with disadvantaged youngsters.

"The sailing training is to keep some of the kids off the street," Theo Yon, Gryphon’s skipper, told AFP.

"We have kids from the disadvantaged communities and then some kids who have money, so it’s a mix.

"We plan to train the guys up and get them on the high level of sailing [so they can] compare themselves with everyone else." Yon, 27, who is from Hangberg, a tough district next to Hout Bay, rose up through the training system himself and now helps bring on other youngsters.

"I’m very proud of the guys of what we have achieved so far.… I think we have a really good team together and we can do it," he said.

For months, the crew have been training off the Cape Town coast for the race, which could take about 20 days of relentless work, little sleep and constant danger.

The Gryphon crew recently competed well in a race to Mossel Bay, east along the South African coast, boosting team confidence.

"We came first in our class and we competed against the top sailors of SA," said crew member Le-Roy Rudolf, 29, from the notorious Cape Flats area.

Among those on board the yacht — which is sponsored by Ullman Sails — will be Yon’s 17-year-old brother Lorenzo Yon, also from Hangberg.

"I love sailing because it’s a competitive sport and I love the water and the adrenaline of going fast and keeping the boat up there [in the race]," he said.

Cole Davids, 16, who is not in the race crew, said the Hout Bay sailing trust offered an alternative to life in some of Cape Town’s most violent and poverty-stricken areas.

"It keeps me from the bad things that happen on the streets — the drugging, the killing, the stabbing," he said.

AFP