Parliament praises student Feet4Fees walkers
Portfolio committee on higher education and training says initiative shows students want to contribute to attempts to make education more affordable
Parliament’s portfolio committee on higher education and training on Tuesday praised student-driven initiatives, including the Feet4Fees campaign.
As part of the campaign, 15 students from the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) left Johannesburg on foot on December 1‚ with the intention of reaching their destination‚ Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University in Port Elizabeth‚ on December 20.
"They’ve done it!" a post on www.feet4fees.co.za trumpeted as the walkers arrived in Port Elizabeth on Monday‚ a day ahead of schedule.
"One after the other they shared their experiences and what they learnt from the adventure. The most common conviction that was distilled through 19 days of walking in the scorching sun‚ over hills and through valleys‚ was: ‘Together we can do it!’"
This earned the praise of committee chairperson Connie September‚ who said: "This is testament that students are seeing government’s attempts to make education as affordable as possible and that they want to contribute as well.
"Parliament acknowledges all these efforts, including the ones that many student representative councils will engage on when universities reopen."
September said: "We support the students and we are behind their initiatives of constructively contributing to the sector."
Last week‚ TMG Digital reported that the group’s leader‚ Reuben Oosthysen‚ said the idea of walking was inspired by Nelson Mandela’s "long walk to freedom".
"The aim is to raise awareness on the state of our education system and how we can address the problems that we face. It is also to raise funds‚" Oosthysen said‚ adding that they had‚ at the time‚ raised R7m.
September also said on Tuesday that the deadline extension for funding applications from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) "will go a long way to benefit [an] even ... wider range of students who might have missed out".
She said "this noble gesture speaks to government’s commitment to expand access to higher education" and urged those who had not applied to take note of the new submissions deadline.
Last Thursday‚ Nsfas CEO Msulwa Daca said the organisation had received so many requests that it had extended the period for applications.
The original application process opened on August 1 and closed on November 30‚ but Nsfas executive management decided to open a second and last application window for financial aid.
Applications for students who wish to study at technical and vocational education and training colleges will open on January 9 2017 and close on February 14 2017. Applications for students who wish to study at universities will open on January 9 2017 and close on January 20 2017.
September said: "Parliament is excited as this means a wider group will now be considered for government assistance."
TMG Digital
Please login or register to comment.