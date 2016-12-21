This earned the praise of committee chairperson Connie September‚ who said: "This is testament that students are seeing government’s attempts to make education as affordable as possible and that they want to contribute as well.

"Parliament acknowledges all these efforts, including the ones that many student representative councils will engage on when universities reopen."

September said: "We support the students and we are behind their initiatives of constructively contributing to the sector."

Last week‚ TMG Digital reported that the group’s leader‚ Reuben Oosthysen‚ said the idea of walking was inspired by Nelson Mandela’s "long walk to freedom".

"The aim is to raise awareness on the state of our education system and how we can address the problems that we face. It is also to raise funds‚" Oosthysen said‚ adding that they had‚ at the time‚ raised R7m.

September also said on Tuesday that the deadline extension for funding applications from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) "will go a long way to benefit [an] even ... wider range of students who might have missed out".

She said "this noble gesture speaks to government’s commitment to expand access to higher education" and urged those who had not applied to take note of the new submissions deadline.

Last Thursday‚ Nsfas CEO Msulwa Daca said the organisation had received so many requests that it had extended the period for applications.

The original application process opened on August 1 and closed on November 30‚ but Nsfas executive management decided to open a second and last application window for financial aid.

Applications for students who wish to study at technical and vocational education and training colleges will open on January 9 2017 and close on February 14 2017. Applications for students who wish to study at universities will open on January 9 2017 and close on January 20 2017.

September said: "Parliament is excited as this means a wider group will now be considered for government assistance."

TMG Digital