"STATE capture and undue influence over the government is a serious offence‚" the ANC says, but Parliament is not "professionally equipped to conduct criminal probes".

Spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said in Friday that this was why the ruling party "rejected a proposed motion by the DA for Parliament to establish an ad hoc committee" to investigate claims of state capture.

"Such allegations are of serious nature and should not be used for mere grandstanding in Parliament‚ but should instead be reported to competent authorities such as the police or relevant chapter 9 institutions for investigation‚" Mothapo said.

"Only the appropriate authorities have the expertise to establish the truthfulness of such allegations to ensure that if anyone is involved in such illegality‚ they are made to face the full wrath of the law.

"It is therefore important that the DA report the matter to the competent authorities instead of engaging in publicity gimmicks in Parliament."

The DA’s David Maynier on Thursday accused the ANC of defanging Parliament to protect President Jacob Zuma.

"The fact is that had an ad hoc committee been established it would have had extensive powers – including powers to summon any person and powers to require any person or institution to report to it – in order to investigate‚" Maynier said.

"However‚ the ANC closed ranks in a desperate effort to protect President Jacob Zuma‚ and the Gupta family‚ from any investigation by Parliament‚" said Maynier.

"Even Jeremy Cronin‚ who is opposed to state capture‚ voted against the motion‚ rather like a member of the Communist Party‚ condemned to the Gulag‚ singing songs in support of Stalin.

"What the ANC did today in Parliament was shameful‚" Maynier said.

