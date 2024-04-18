JSE slips a bit while rand hold steady
The dollar has paused its recent rally as investors consider their outlooks on US inflation and geopolitical risk
18 April 2024 - 11:31
The JSE was slightly weaker on Thursday morning, with global peers mixed, while the rand was little changed as investors considered all the current risks at play.
Following its recent rally, the dollar took a breather from its recent high as investors paused to re-evaluate their outlook on both US inflation and geopolitical risks, said Citadel Global director Bianca Botes...
