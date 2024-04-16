MARKET WRAP: JSE falls most since November as sentiment sours over Middle East attacks
Risk expectations also turned negative on receding bets that the Fed will cut rates soon, says strategist Andre Cilliers
16 April 2024 - 19:02
The JSE fell the most since November on Tuesday as a possible escalation of tensions in the Middle East and delayed interest rate cuts in the US weighed on sentiment.
Israel has vowed to retaliate for Iran’s weekend missile strike, which caused investors to move into safe-haven assets such as gold, the dollar and US Treasury bonds...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.