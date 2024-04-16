Gold close to record high amid worry about tension in Middle East

Bengaluru — Gold prices ticked up on Tuesday, not too far away from a record high hit last week, as concern about rising geopolitical tension between Iran and Israel propped up demand for the safe-haven metal.
Spot gold was up 0.2% at $2,387.11/oz by 3.55am GMT, after hitting a record high of $2,431.29 on Friday. US gold futures rose 0.9% at $2,403.90.
Gold has got another leg of support from the latest round of Middle East headlines, but it was gaining even before that with central bank purchases and rising inflation expectations also supporting the rally — meaning that gold is behaving like an inflationary hedge once more, City Index senior analyst Matt Simpson said.
“The fact we saw an intraday break above $2,400 quickly reverse suggests traders are keen to book profits, which in turn suggests we may be about to experience some sort of a shakeout at these highs.”
Gold rose 1.6% in the previous session, despite data showing US retail sales increased more than expected in March.
Data out of US has stirred questions on the prospects of rate cuts, with the market now betting on fewer than two quarter-point cuts by the year-end, from three cuts about a month ago.
“The bullion complex has decoupled from US rates and the US dollar, suggesting robust physical consumption drivers (for example, India/China imports, bar/coin), alt-fiat demand, geopolitical hedging, and central bank buying are supporting the market,” Citi wrote in a note.
Citi projected gold prices to trade at $3,000/oz over the next 6-18 months.
Spot silver fell 0.3% to $28.80/oz, platinum rose 0.4% at $966.49 and palladium lost 1% to $1,025.43.
