MARKET WRAP: Naspers and Prosus rain on the JSE’s parade
Rand struggles for direction in thin pre-holiday trade
22 December 2023 - 14:48
Naspers and Prosus dashed hopes of a Santa rally on the JSE on Friday, as combined they shed about R375bn from their market capitalisation after Chinese regulators announced plans to tighten control of the gaming market.
Most of the main JSE indices were higher, while global markets were mixed in a short trading session ahead of the Christmas long weekend...
